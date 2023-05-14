Video: Jeremy Strong Talks Theatre Roots and ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Watch Jeremy Strong revisit his theatre roots and discuss his post-SUCCESSION return to Broadway in ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE on CBS Sunday Morning.

While visiting the recently renovated Rattlestick Theatre, where he starred in Adam Rapp's The Hallway Trilogy in 2011, Strong stated "I mean, everything has changed, and nothing has changed. This was, like, a 60-seat theater, where the bathroom is on the stage, and you could smell the falafel stand downstairs, but it didn't matter," he said.

Of his return to Broadway, Strong said: "I read it, and I just immediately said, 'Yes."

Watch the interview below!

Seaview and Patrick Catullo will present Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG Award-winner Jeremy Strong (Succession) in a new Broadway production of Henrik Ibsen's AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, featuring a new adaptation by Amy Herzog, directed by Tony Award- winner Sam Gold. The production will premiere on Broadway in early 2024 at a theater to be announced.

Complete cast, design team and theater will be announced at a later date.

Strong made his Broadway debut in 2008, starring opposite Frank Langella in A Man For All Seasons.

Set in a small Norwegian spa town, Ibsen's AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE is about Doctor Thomas Stockmann, a man of principles who discovers that the spa's water is poisoned. He naively expects the mayor to greet the truth with gratitude, but the town's political machine will brook no threat to its prosperity, even if it means letting thousands of people be sickened. Doctor Stockmann becomes a whistleblower, and the public campaign against him mounts, setting up a moral battle between a lone truth teller and a society desperate for self-preservation.

BIOS:

Jeremy Strong (Doctor Thomas Stockmann) An Emmy Award®-winning actor, Jeremy Strong is a soulful and transformational actor who disappears into every performance he gives. In a performance that has become iconic among critics and audiences alike, Strong stars as Kendall Roy on HBO's Emmy Award® - winning series "Succession," created by Jesse Armstrong and executive produced by Adam McKay. Strong's lead performance has been called the "most complex and committed work on television right now," earning him the 2020 Emmy Award® for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" and the 2022 Golden Globe Award® for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama." His work on Season 3 earned him a second Emmy Award® nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series". The fourth and final season of the show premiered on March 26th. Most recently, Strong starred alongside Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins in James Gray's film Armageddon Time, which Focus Features released. Strong's performance was a standout among critics and the film, which premiered at the Cannes and Telluride Film Festivals, was honored among the Top Independent Films of the year by The National Board of Review. Strong has two projects deep in development: He will star in and executive produce Tobias Lindholm's series "The Best of Us," which tells the story of the first responders of 9/11 and pays tribute to those impacted, relying on heavily researched accounts. He is also expected to star in and executive produce a limited series about the controversial 737 Max planes. The untitled project is in development at Amazon Studios with Plan B executive producing. Previously, he starred in Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 alongside Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Mark Rylance, Frank Langella and Michael Keaton. The film went on to earn six Academy Award® nominations, including Best Picture. Strong co-starred as Vinny Daniel in Adam McKay's The Big Short, alongside Brad Pitt, Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, and Steve Carell. The Big Short was nominated for five Academy Awards®, including "Best Picture." Strong played supporting roles in Steven Spielberg's Lincoln starring Daniel Day-Lewis, which was nominated for twelve Academy Awards® including "Best Picture," and in Kathryn Bigelow's Zero Dark Thirty, nominated for five Academy Awards® including "Best Picture." Other film work includes Guy Ritchie's The Gentleman opposite Matthew McConaughey and Colin Farrell; David Dobkin's The Judge opposite Robert Downey Jr and Robert Duvall; Steven Knight's thriller Serenity opposite Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway; Aaron Sorkin's directorial debut Molly's Game opposite Jessica Chastain; Kathryn Bigelow's drama Detroit about the 1967 Detroit race riots; and Oren Moverman's The Messenger opposite Ben Foster and Woody Harrelson. Strong played Lee Harvey Oswald in Peter Landesman's acclaimed drama Parkland and James Reeb in Ava DuVernay's Selma, which was Oscar® nominated for Best Picture. Strong began his career on the stage working in numerous acclaimed Off-Broadway productions. He made his Broadway debut in 2008, starring opposite Frank Langella in A Man For All Seasons, directed by Doug Hughes. Jeremy Strong is a recipient of the prestigious Lincoln Center Theater Annenberg Fellowship for "an artist of extraordinary talent." He trained at Yale, the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London and Chicago's Steppenwolf Theater Company.

Amy Herzog (Playwright, Adaption). Amy Herzog's adaptation of Ibsen's A Doll's House, directed by Jamie Lloyd and starring Jessica Chastain, is currently running on Broadway in a Tony- nominated production. Her plays include Mary Jane, (New York Drama Critics Circle Award, Obie Award), 4000 Miles (Pulitzer Prize finalist, Obie Award for Best New American Play), After the Revolution (New York Times Outstanding Playwright Award), Belleville (Drama Desk nominee), and The Great God Pan. She received the Benjamin H. Dank's Award for American Academy of Arts and Letters. Amy teaches playwrighting at the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University.

Sam Gold (Director). Broadway credits include Macbeth with Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, King Lear with Glenda Jackson, A Doll's House, Part 2 (Tony Award Nomination), The Glass Menagerie, Fun Home (Tony Award), The Real Thing, The Realistic Joneses, Seminar. Recent credits: Hamlet (The Public Theatre), Othello (New York Theatre Workshop), The Flick (Playwrights Horizons, Barrow Street Theatre, National Theatre; Lucille Lortel Award nomination), The Glass Menagerie (Toneelgroep, Amsterdam), John (Signature Theatre; Obie Award, Lortel and Drama Desk Award nomination), The Village Bike (MCC Theatre), and Uncle Vanya (Soho Repertory Theatre; Drama Desk nomination), among others.

Henrik Ibsen is one of the most influential dramatists in Western culture. His plays include A Doll's House, Peer Gynt, An Enemy of the People, Hedda Gabler, Ghosts and The Master Builder.

101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager. For more information please visit: Click Here