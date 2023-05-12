Tony Awards Will Not Be Televised on June 11 Due to WGA Strike

The Tony Awards Management Committee will hold a meeting on Monday, May 15 to discuss next steps.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date
The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES Photo 2 The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 3 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced
Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo 4 Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards

Click Here for More on 2023 AWARDS SEASON
Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Tony Awards will not be televised on June 11. The committee submitted a WGA waiver for the Tony Awards to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on June 11, but it was denied.

Deadline first reported and BroadwayWorld confirmed that the Tony Awards Management Committee will hold a meeting on Monday, May 15 to discuss the next course of action.

The Hollywood Reporter states: "the two alternative courses of action apparently being weighed are: (a) stick with the date of June 11 and hold a non-televised presentation of the awards, perhaps in the form of an intimate dinner or press conference with nominees and media in attendance; or (b) postpone the ceremony until the strike comes to an end and the show can be televised."

The last WGA strike lasted for three months in 2007-08. The 2023 strike officially began on May 2, 2023, with main issues revolving around increased pay, better residuals from streaming media, AI "writing" regulation, and staffing minimum requirements.

At this time, all other awards ceremonies of the 2022/23 theatre season, including the Drama League Awards, Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, etc., remain uneffected by the strike.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards nominations were announced on May 2, 2023. Check out the full list of nominees. At this time, the cermony is still set to be hosted by Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose from the historic United Palace in New York City's Washington Heights on Sunday, June 11.



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Douglas Sills, Kara Lindsay & More to Star in GENIUS Staged Reading Photo
Douglas Sills, Kara Lindsay & More to Star in GENIUS Staged Reading

Ogunquit Playhouse will present a staged reading of GENIUS: A New Musical Comedy, which will be held on Friday, May 19.

Bareilles, McDonald & More to Present at The Drama League Awards Photo
Bareilles, McDonald & More to Present at The Drama League Awards

Tony Award winners Audra McDonald (Ohio State Murders), Ben Platt (Parade) and more will present the esteemed awards at the 89th Annual Drama League Awards.

Tickets to Shows to be Given to Service Members During Fleet Week Photo
Tickets to Shows to be Given to Service Members During Fleet Week

TDF has partnered with The Community Foundation of New Jersey to obtain 1580 tickets to ten Broadway shows. These tickets will be distributed, at no cost, to members of the United States Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard who will be in New York City during this year’s Fleet Week. 

Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA Photo
Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA

In this episode of Dance Captain Dance Attack, watch as Ben goes to the ball and dances to JoAnn M. Hunter's choreography from Bad Cinderella with the help of Dance Captains Dave Schoonover and Robin Masella. Can you keep up?


More Hot Stories For You

Tony Awards Will Not Be Televised on June 11 Due to WGA StrikeTony Awards Will Not Be Televised on June 11 Due to WGA Strike
Theater Critic Chris Jones to Receive Honorary Degree from Columbia College Chicago This WeekendTheater Critic Chris Jones to Receive Honorary Degree from Columbia College Chicago This Weekend
Douglas Sills, Kara Lindsay, Beth Malone & More to Star in GENIUS: A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY Staged ReadingDouglas Sills, Kara Lindsay, Beth Malone & More to Star in GENIUS: A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY Staged Reading
Sara Bareilles, Audra McDonald, Ben Platt & More to Present at The Drama League AwardsSara Bareilles, Audra McDonald, Ben Platt & More to Present at The Drama League Awards

Videos

Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA Video Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances Video
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale Video
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU