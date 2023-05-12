Tony Awards Will Not Be Televised on June 11 Due to WGA Strike

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Tony Awards will not be televised on June 11. The committee submitted a WGA waiver for the Tony Awards to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on June 11, but it was denied.

Deadline first reported and BroadwayWorld confirmed that the Tony Awards Management Committee will hold a meeting on Monday, May 15 to discuss the next course of action.

The Hollywood Reporter states: "the two alternative courses of action apparently being weighed are: (a) stick with the date of June 11 and hold a non-televised presentation of the awards, perhaps in the form of an intimate dinner or press conference with nominees and media in attendance; or (b) postpone the ceremony until the strike comes to an end and the show can be televised."

The last WGA strike lasted for three months in 2007-08. The 2023 strike officially began on May 2, 2023, with main issues revolving around increased pay, better residuals from streaming media, AI "writing" regulation, and staffing minimum requirements.

At this time, all other awards ceremonies of the 2022/23 theatre season, including the Drama League Awards, Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, etc., remain uneffected by the strike.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards nominations were announced on May 2, 2023. Check out the full list of nominees. At this time, the cermony is still set to be hosted by Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose from the historic United Palace in New York City's Washington Heights on Sunday, June 11.