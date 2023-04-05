Wake Up With BWW 4/5: SHUCKED Reviews, Plus a Message From Ann Harada!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Last night, Shucked officially opened on Broadway. Below, check out our roundup of reviews, and stay tuned for our further coverage throughout the day!

The BAM production of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window is headed to Broadway! The production, starring Oscar Isaac (making his Broadway debut) and Rachel Brosnahan, will transfer this spring.

Plus, watch a video message from Ann Harada in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW, Starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan, Will Transfer to Broadway

by Stephi Wild

The sold-out and highly acclaimed BAM production of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, starring Oscar Isaac (making his Broadway debut) and Rachel Brosnahan, will transfer to Broadway this season.. (more...)

Review Roundup: SHUCKED Opens On Broadway! The Critics Weigh In!

by Review Roundups

Shucked, currently in previews, officially opens tonight at the Nederlander Theatre! Read the reviews!. (more...)

Photos: The Cast of GREY HOUSE Meets the Press

by Bruce Glikas

Grey House begins performances on Saturday, April 29, 2023, and officially opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Broadway. Check out photos of the cast meeting the press here!. (more...)

Joy Woods To Star as Audrey in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS; Watch Her Perform 'Suddenly, Seymour'

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Joy Woods will return to Little Shop of Horrors to star as Audrey, beginning May 2, 2023. Watch her perform 'Suddenly, Seymour!'.. (more...)

Photos: On the Red Carpet at MCC's Miscast 2023

by Jennifer Broski

CC's annual event, MISCAST23 took place on April 3, honoring Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award® winner Vanessa Williams and MCC Youth Company Alum Lianny Toval. Check out photos from the red carpet here!. (more...)

Exclusive: Watch Jane Krakowski Channel Billy Flynn From CHICAGO in New SCHMIGADOON! Season Two Clip

by Michael Major

The video clip, from the second episode "Doorway To Where," features Jane Krakowski, Keegan-Michael Key, and Aaron Tveit. In the clip, Krakowski plays Bobbie Flanagan, referencing the character of Billy Flynn from Chicago and the recently gender-bent character of Bobbie from the 2021 revival of Company.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/2/23

by

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 4/2/2023.. (more...)

Photos: See New Images of Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap & More in CAMELOT

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Check out new images of Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap and more in Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater. . (more...)

MRS. DOUBTFIRE North American Tour Will Launch This Fall

by Stephi Wild

MRS. DOUBTFIRE, the musical comedy based on the beloved movie, will launch a North American Tour this Fall. Learn more about the production, including the full list of tour dates, here!. (more...)

