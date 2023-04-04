Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See New Images of Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap & More in CAMELOT

The Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner and Loewe’s CAMELOT is currently in previews and will open on Thursday, April 13 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Apr. 04, 2023  

The Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot is currently in previews and will open on Thursday, April 13 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Camelot features a book by Academy and Emmy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher.

See new images of the production below!

The cast of 27 is headed by Andrew Burnap (as Arthur), Phillipa Soo (as Guenevere), Jordan Donica (as Lancelot Du Lac), Dakin Matthews (as Merlyn/Pellinore), Taylor Trensch (as Mordred), Marilee Talkington (as Morgan Le Fey), Camden McKinnon (as Tom of Warwick) Anthony Michael Lopez (as Sir Dinadan), Fergie Philippe (as Sir Sagramore), and Danny Wolohan (as Sir Lionel). Featured in the ensemble are Delphi Borich, Matías De La Flor, Ṣọla Fadiran, Rachel Fairbanks, Nkrumah Gatling, Christian Mark Gibbs, Holly Gould, Monte Greene, Edwin Joseph, Tesia Kwarteng, James Romney, Ann Sanders, Britney Nicole Simpson, Philip Stoddard, Valerie Torres-Rosario, Frank Viveros, and Paul Whitty.




Related Stories
Video: Watch the Painting Process for CAMELOTs Backdrop Photo
Video: Watch the Painting Process for CAMELOT's Backdrop
Watch as Michael Yeargan's design for Camelot is painted by scenic artists Andy Stone, Tisha Paige, Roman Lystvak, and Matt McDonald.
Photos: First Look at Soo, Donica & Burnap in CAMELOT Photo
Photos: First Look at Soo, Donica & Burnap in CAMELOT
Get a first look at Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica & Andrew Burnap in Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater!
Photos: CAMELOT Company Celebrates First Preview Photo
Photos: CAMELOT Company Celebrates First Preview
See photos of the company of Lincoln Center Theater's Camelot celebrating their first preview!
CAMELOT Will Launch Digital Lottery for $39 Tickets Photo
CAMELOT Will Launch Digital Lottery for $39 Tickets
Lincoln Center Theater will launch an online ticket lottery for its new production of Lerner & Loewe’s CAMELOT at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. We have all the details on when, where, how, and how much!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: See New Images of Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap & More in CAMELOTPhotos: See New Images of Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap & More in CAMELOT
April 4, 2023

Check out new images of Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap and more in Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater.
Stephanie Hsu, Bill Irwin & More to Star in EURYDICE at Signature's 2023 GalaStephanie Hsu, Bill Irwin & More to Star in EURYDICE at Signature's 2023 Gala
April 4, 2023

Signature Theatre has announced the all-star cast of its reading of Signature Spotlight Resident Sarah Ruhl’s Eurydice for the annual Signature Gala. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Roland, Nikki M. James & More Join CLASSICS GONE MAD!Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Roland, Nikki M. James & More Join CLASSICS GONE MAD!
April 4, 2023

Classic Stage Company has announced Classics Gone Mad!, presented by the CSC Associate Board in their inaugural benefit event. See which stars are taking part and learn how to purchase tickets!
Video: Celebrate 10 Years of KINKY BOOTSVideo: Celebrate 10 Years of KINKY BOOTS
April 4, 2023

It's the 10th anniversary of Kinky Boots! To celebrate, watch videos of the original, London, and off-Broadway casts!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/2/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/2/23
April 4, 2023

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 4/2/2023.
share