Photos: On the Red Carpet at MCC's Miscast 2023

MCC's annual event, MISCAST23 took place on April 3, honoring Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award® winner Vanessa Williams and MCC Youth Company Alum Lianny Toval. Check out photos from the red carpet below!

Miscast is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year. The biggest stars of stage and screen took to the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom, performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

As in past years, the concert will be streamed, premiering on April 10th at 7PM ET and streaming on-demand through April 16th. Click here to purchase tickets.

Miscast23 featured performances by Tony Award® winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sweeney Todd; "B Positive"), Obie Award winner Jordan E. Cooper (Ain't No Mo', The Ms. Pat Show), Lorna Courtney (&Juliet; West Side Story), Jordan Donica (My Fair Lady, Camelot), Tony Award® nominee Josh Groban (Sweeney Todd; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Tony Award® winner LaChanze (Trouble in Mind; The Color Purple), Drama Desk Award winner Jose Llana (Here Lies Love, The King and I), Drama Desk Award® nominee Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo; Head Over Heels), Dylan Mulvaney (Day 365 Live!), Tony Award® winner Ben Platt (Parade; Dear Evan Hansen), Eleri Ward (A Perfect Little Death; Only Gold), NaTasha Yvette Williams (Some Like It Hot, Chicago) and National Board of Review and Golden Globe Award® winner Rachel Zegler ("West Side Story," "Snow White"). Will Van Dyke served as Musical Director.

Funds raised from Miscast23 help MCC Theater produce exciting new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students, as well as MCC's literary development work with emerging playwrights.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski