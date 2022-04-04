Wake Up With BWW 4/4: PARADISE SQUARE Opens, GRAMMY Winners, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Chilina Kennedy and Joaquina Kalukango in Paradise Square

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include the official opening night of Paradise Square, which took place last night, April 3! Check out all of the reviews, plus video from the opening night red carpet below!

Plus, the Grammy Awards took place last night! Read about who took home all of the big awards, including the Unofficial Bridgerton Musical which won for Best Musical Theater Album!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Paradise Square Opens

Review Roundup: PARADISE SQUARE Opens on Broadway

by Review Roundups

New York City. 1863. The Civil War raged on. An extraordinary thing occurred amid the dangerous streets and crumbling tenement houses of the Five Points, the notorious 19th-century Lower Manhattan slum. For many years, Irish immigrants escaping the devastation of the Great Famine settled alongside free-born Black Americans and those who escaped slavery, arriving by means of the Underground Railroad. The Irish, relegated at that time to the lowest rung of America's social status, received a sympathetic welcome from their Black neighbors (who enjoyed only slightly better treatment in the burgeoning industrial-era city). The two communities co-existed, intermarried, raised families, and shared their cultures in this unlikeliest of neighborhoods. . (more...)

VIDEO: Opening Night Curtain Call at PARADISE SQUARE

by Marissa Tomeo

Broadway's Paradise Square opened tonight, Sunday, April 3rd, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.. (more...)

More Top Stories

Find Out Who Won at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards - All the Winners!

by Michael Major

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards featured a tribute to Stephen Sondheim, a win for Barlow and Bear's 'Unofficial Bridgerton Musical,' Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett for their 'Love For Sale' Cole Porter duets album, Olivia Rodrigo, and more. Check out the full list of winners now!. (more...)

'The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical' Wins Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album

by Team BWW

Tonight, April 3, the 64th GRAMMY Awards air on CBS, and of the 86 categories, Broadway fans care about just one- Best Musical Theater Album. Lucky for us, the winner was announced ahead of the broadcast, as a part of the Premiere Ceremony.. (more...)

VIDEO: Miss The Aging Ingénue? Catch Up on the Full Series!

by The Aging Ingénue

BroadwayWorld recently had the distinct pleasure of bringing you new episodes of The Aging Ingénue. Directed by Cameron Dingwall and co-written by Sara Jean Ford and Cameron Dingwall, this 6-episode series just concluded its first season exclusively here at BroadwayWorld.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!