'The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical' Wins Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album

Tonight, April 3, the 64th GRAMMY Awards air on CBS, and of the 86 categories, Broadway fans care about just one- Best Musical Theater Album. Lucky for us, the winner was announced ahead of the broadcast, as a part of the Premiere Ceremony.

The winner of the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album is THE UNOFFICIAL BRIDGERTON MUSICAL. The other nominees were Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Girl From the North Country, the Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots, and Les Miserables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording).

Written and performed by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, the album was produced by Bear.

Listen to the full album here:

Which cast recordings were eligible?

For the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, recordings must be released between Sept. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021.

Which shows have won the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album in years past?

The last ten recipients were: Jagged Little Pill, Hadestown, The Band's Visit, Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple, Hamilton, Beautiful, Kinky Boots, Once, and The Book of Mormon.