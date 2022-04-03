VIDEO: Opening Night Curtain Call at PARADISE SQUARE

Click Here for More Articles on Paradise Square

Broadway's Paradise Square opened tonight, Sunday, April 3rd at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Tony Award nominee Joaquina Kalukango (Slave Play) leads the 40-member cast that also features Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Tony Award nominee John Dossett (Newsies, Gypsy), Sidney Dupont (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), A.J. Shively (La Cage aux Folles, Bright Star), Nathaniel Stampley (The Gershwin's Porgy & Bess, The Color Purple), Gabrielle McClinton (Pippin, Chicago), Jacob Fishel (Fiddler on the Roof), Kevin Dennis (Canadian productions of Young Frankenstein, Assassins) and Matt Bogart (Smokey Joe's Café, Miss Saigon). Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Waitress, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) will stand by for Ms. Kalukango.

CBS Writer and Producer Kathy McGee tweeted live footage of the cast taking their final bows. Take a look at the opening night curtain call below! Find out what critics had to say about the show here.