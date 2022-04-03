VIDEO: Miss The Aging Ingénue? Catch Up on the Full Series!

Click Here for More Articles on The Aging Ingenue

BroadwayWorld recently had the distinct pleasure of bringing you new episodes of The Aging Ingénue. Directed by Cameron Dingwall and co-written by Sara Jean Ford and Cameron Dingwall, this 6-episode series just concluded its first season exclusively here at BroadwayWorld.

The Aging Ingénue is a fun, quirky, musical vignette series - telling the story of Claire (Sara Jean Ford) as a Broadway starlette all grown up, struggling to navigate her new reality as an aging actor & mother - all while singing songs that she is far too old to sing.

Need to catch up? Or just want to watch again? Check out all six episodes below!

Claire gives a killer audition! ... but for which role? Starring Sara Jean Ford, Vishal Vaidya, Ashley Blanchet, and Will Reynolds.

Claire drinks (and sings for some reason?) till closing time. Starring Sara Jean Ford and Daniel Gaymon. Directed by Cameron Dingwall.

Claire picks up smoking and loses her phone - just a typical Tuesday morning. Starring Sara Jean Ford and her daughter.

Claire leaves it all in the room ... including her dignity. Starring Sara Jean Ford, Vishal Vaidya, Ashley Blanchet, and Will Reynolds.

Claire sings a song to her younger self... but, like, not in a meta way, or whatever. Starring Sara Jean Ford. Musical arrangement by Will Reynolds.

Claire finally surrenders to her role as an Aging Ingénue... and as a carpool mom. Starring Sara Jean Ford, and her daughter and her daughter's friends. Musical arrangement by Will Reynolds.

What is it really like growing older in show business? Ford pulls together five leading ladies of Broadway (Kate Baldwin, Ashley Blanchet, Victoria Clark, Ali Ewoldt and Kate Reinders) to discuss what it means to be an ingénue and how they've found their place in the industry.