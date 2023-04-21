Wake Up With BWW 4/21: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Reviews, Plus a Message From Kelli O'Hara

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Second Stage Theater's production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, opened last night at Second Stage's Hayes Theater. Read all of the reviews below and stay tuned for more coverage!

It was announced yesterday that Arielle Jacobs will lead Here Lies Love on Broadway in the role of former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos. Performances begin on Broadway this June.

In other news, direct from London, Death Drop is headed to NYC this summer, featuring RuPaul's Drag Race alum Jujubee and Willam! The production opens in June at New World Stages.

Plus, watch an exclusive video message from Kelli O'Hara in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!

A Birthday Message From Kelli O'Hara

Arielle Jacobs Will Lead the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Arielle Jacobs will lead Here Lies Love on Broadway in the role of former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos. Learn more about the show and how to purchase tickets here!. (more...)

Video: Watch Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Perform 'Good Enough to Eat' in SCHMIGADOON! Parodying ANNIE, SWEENEY TODD & More

by Michael Major

In the latest episode of Schmigadoon, Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming joined forces for a big musical number, continuing to channel their Sweeney Todd-inspired characters. The performance also features references to Annie, Bye Bye Birdie, and more. Watch the video of the performance now!. (more...)

DEATH DROP Will Open Off-Broadway This Summer With RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Stars Jujubee and Willam

by Stephi Wild

Direct from London, Death Drop is headed to NYC this summer, featuring RuPaul's Drag Race alum Jujubee and Willam, alongside Holly Stars! Learn more about the show and how to purchase tickets here!. (more...)

Video: Watch SCHMIGADOON! Reference JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Sneak Peek of Penultimate Episode

by Michael Major

A video clip from the penultimate episode of Schmigadoon! has been released. The clip features a first look at a new musical number from the upcoming episode inspired by music from Jesus Christ Superstar. Watch Tituss Burgess, Keegan-Michael Key, Cecily Strong, Patrick Page, Dove Cameron, Aaron Tveit, and more in action in the new episode!. (more...)

Photos: Santino Fontana & Sierra Boggess to Star in THE GOODBYE GIRL at J2 Spotlight; Go Inside Rehearsals

by Chloe Rabinowitz

See inside the first rehearsal for The Goodbye Girl at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company starring Santino Fontana and Sierra Boggess.. (more...)

Review Roundup: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Opens On Broadway Starring D'Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran, Scott Foley, and Chris Sullivan

by Review Roundups

Second Stage Theater's production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, opened last night at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street). Read reviews for the production!. (more...)

Photo: See the Cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Check out a new photo of the cast of New York, New York on Broadway! . (more...)

Video: On the Red Carpet for PETER PAN GOES WRONG Opening Night

by Opening Night

Check out BroadwayWorld's red carpet coverage from opening night of Peter Pan Goes Wrong on Broadway! . (more...)

Chilina Kennedy, Kate Rockwell & More to Star in LOVE ALL World Premiere at La Jolla Playhouse

by Chloe Rabinowitz

La Jolla Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for its world-premiere production of Love All, by Anna Deavere Smith. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Broadway Birthdays

