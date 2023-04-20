Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
DEATH DROP Will Open Off-Broadway This Summer With RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Stars Jujubee and Willam

Previews for the New York City run will begin on June 30 at New World Stages.

Apr. 20, 2023  

Direct from London, Death Drop is headed to NYC this summer, featuring RuPaul's Drag Race alum Jujubee and Willam, alongside Holly Stars!

Death Drop is a play written by Holly Stars based on an original idea by Christopher D. Clegg. It's described as a "Dragatha Christie murder-mystery" set in 1991 on Tuck Island during a soirée for Princess Diana and Prince Charles' tenth wedding anniversary.

The play first premiered in London in 2020, beginning previews at the Garrick Theatre on 3 December, starring Drag Race stars Courtney Act and Monet X Change. It then closed for a time due to COVID-19, and reopened in May with an all new cast. Future cast members included Willam Belli, Latrice Royale, Ra'Jah O'Hara, and Jujubee.

Previews for the New York City run will begin on June 30 at New World Stages. Learn more and get your tickets here.






