Wake Up With BWW 4/21: Behind the Scenes of BEETLEJUICE in South Korea, and More!

Theatrical poster designer Frank Verlizzo is selling prints of some of his rejected designs for musicals such as Cabaret, The Lion King, and Matilda, to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Immersive Everywhere's immersive production of The Great Gatsby, created and directed by Alexander Wright, will make its American debut this Fall in New York City. Venue and casting to be announced at a later date.

1) Grammy-Winning Composer Jim Steinman Passes Away at 73

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that composer Jim Steinman has passed away, according to TMZ. He was 73 years old.. (more...)

2) Rejected Broadway Posters Are Being Sold to Benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

3) Will Broadway Re-Open with Less Than 8 Shows Per Week?

Vaccine rollout continues across the country and the theatre industry is growing antsy for plans about Broadway's return. How will it work? In the Episcopal Actors' Guild's recent panel discussion on the subject, titled Re-Opening Broadway & Beyond, Come From Away General Manger Carl Pasbjerg offered some insight.. (more...)

4) THE GREAT GATSBY Immersive Production to Have US Premiere Fall 2021

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 12pm, his special guest is Mandy Gonzalez! Tune in here!

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Puccini's La Fanciulla del West Starring Deborah Voigt, Marcello Giordani, and Lucio Gallo, conducted by Nicola Luisotti. Production by Giancarlo Del Monaco. From January 8, 2011. Tune in here!

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm with special guests TBA. Tune in here!

BWW Exclusive: Go Behind The Scenes of BEETLEJUICE in South Korea in Our First Vlog Hosted by Matt DiCarlo

We're taking you behind the scenes at Beetlejuice in South Korea with restaging director Matt DiCarlo! In this first installment, he's showing us his journey abroad, plus behind-the-scenes with the team and a FaceTime call with a certain ghost-with-the-most (Alex Brightman) and his dog Kevin!

What we're watching: Watch Sneak Peek of Sutton Foster's BRING ME TO LIGHT Concert at NY City Center!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Sutton Foster|Bring Me to Light. Filmed live at City Center, the concert is set to premiere Wednesday, April 28 at 7pm ET, with on demand viewing through Monday, May 31.

