Will Broadway Re-Open with Less Than 8 Shows Per Week?

Vaccine rollout continues across the country and the theatre industry is growing antsy for plans about Broadway's return. How will it work? In the Episcopal Actors' Guild's recent panel discussion on the subject, titled Re-Opening Broadway & Beyond, Come From Away General Manger Carl Pasbjerg offered some insight.

Broadway Journal's Philip Boroff outlined highlights from the discussion. "One of the ideas that's being thrown around is instead of doing eight performances a week, doing four performances a week for a while as things get started again - and prorating everything," said Pasbjerg. "Your nut gets cut in half but also then your ability to create revenue is cut in half too."

When will Broadway officially be back? We don't know yet. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is keen on getting the theatre district up and running again as he recently revealed that reopening in fall 2021 is still the goal. In an interview with The Points Guy, Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin confirmed that intended timeline. She reveals that some shows are "tentatively holding September dates for reopening or opening," with a several others planning on October and November.

