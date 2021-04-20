VIDEO: Watch Sneak Peek of Sutton Foster's BRING ME TO LIGHT Concert at NY City Center!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Sutton Foster|Bring Me to Light. Filmed live at City Center, the concert is set to premiere Wednesday, April 28 at 7pm ET, with on demand viewing through Monday, May 31.

Sutton Foster takes over City Center-filling it with her indomitable spirit for a concert with friends celebrating their connections to the historic theater and reflecting on the challenges facing all of us in this time. Through a collection of solos, duets, and group numbers, the cast enlivens the theater with the hope of things to come. Bring Me to Light features performances by Broadway star and fellow City Center alum Kelli O'Hara; Wren Rivera, Foster's student at Ball State University; and reunites Foster with cast members Raúl Esparza and Joaquina Kalukango to reminisce and perform songs from their shared productions at City Center-Anyone Can Whistle and The Wild Party. Featuring music theater favorites from Camelot, Oklahoma!, South Pacific, Violet, and more, the cast is accompanied by Music Director Michael Rafter (piano) and Matt Hinkley (guitar). Sutton Foster|Bring Me to Light is directed by Leigh Silverman, with Jeanine Tesori serving as Creative Producer.

Digital access for Sutton Foster|Bring Me to Light starts at $35, with additional packages including behind‐the‐ scenes footage, and goes on sale at noon on Wednesday, April 7 at NYCityCenter.org. The program premieres April 28 at 7 pm ET, and will be available on demand through Monday, May 31.