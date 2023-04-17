Wake Up With BWW 4/17: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Closes, Plus a Message From Andrew and Celia Keenan-Bolger

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Last night, The Phantom of the Opera played its final performance on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there, and we brought you coverage from inside the big night as the stars arrived, the final curtain call, and more. Check out photos and video below!

Director Jon M Chu shared a first look at Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda in the upcoming Wicked film adaptation. Check out the all new photos below!

Plus, check out an exclusive video message from Andrew and Celia Keenan-Bolger in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!

Ben Crawford Out Of Final Broadway Performance of PHANTOM; Laird Mackintosh Will Play The Title Role

by Blair Ingenthron

Current Phantom of the Opera star Ben Crawford was out of the show for the final Broadway performance. Longtime Phantom Laid Mackintosh stepped into the role last night.. (more...)

Original Phantom Star Michael Crawford Pens Tribute to Show for Closing Performance on Broadway

by Team BWW

As The Phantom of the Opera ends its record-breaking run today on Broadway, the original Phantom, Michael Crawford shared a tribute to the show.... (more...)

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Ends Unprecedented 35-Year Run on Broadway

by Red Carpet

Last night was the final performance of Broadway's most beloved show, The Phantom of the Opera. BroadwayWorld brought you live coverage from the star-studded red carpet. (more...)

Photos: Director Jon M Chu Shares First Look at Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in WICKED Movie

by Blair Ingenthron

On his Instagram account, director Jon M Chu shared a first look at Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda in the two-part Wicked film adaptation currently filming in the U.K. Part One is set for release November 27, 2024. Check out the images here!. (more...)

Photo: First Look at the PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Final Company Portrait

by Blair Ingenthron

The longest-running Broadway show of all time, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA played its final New York performance at The Majestic Theatre yesterday, Sunday, April 16 at 5PM, after a record-breaking 35 years and 13,981 performances to 20 million people. Check out a portrait of the final cast, crew, orchestra, and staff here!. (more...)

Video: Watch the Complete Final THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Curtain Call on Broadway

by BroadwayWorld TV

Watch the complete curtain call from today's final curtain call of The Phantom of the Opera. Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow today, April 16, 2023 after an unprecedented 35-year run and 13,981 performances.. (more...)

Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Lesli Margherita: Like the Pizza, Not the Drink

by Jayke Workman

In this episode, Jayke is joined by Broadway star, Lesli Margherita, to talk all things Matilda, tap dancing in a gold tuxedo on a Broadway stage, and performing on the West End. Lesli shares her experience of doing a one woman show off Broadway, and performing regionally all over the country. She even touches on working with legends like Randy Skinner. . (more...)

