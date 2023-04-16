Photos: Director Jon M Chu Shares First Look at Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in WICKED Movie

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

On his Instagram account, director Jon M Chu shared a first look at Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda in the two-part Wicked film adaptation. Part One is set for release November 27, 2024.

The description of Chu's post states, "You weren't told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? FIRST LOOK of the #WickedMovie ... currently in production in Oz. @WickedMovie @UniversalPics #2024"

Erivo responded to the post, saying "It's been wonderful making magic with you."

Check out the first look below!

Now in production in the U.K., the first part of the two Wicked movies will be released on November 27, 2024. The second part of the film will be released on December 25, 2025.

Also appearing in the film is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, and Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum as Madame Morrible and the Wizard, respectively.

Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James will play Shiz University classmates Pfannee and ShenShen, respectively, with Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric, Michael Carmichael as Nikidik, and Adam James.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.