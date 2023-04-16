THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Ends Unprecedented 35-Year Run on Broadway; Tune in at 4pm!

Tonight is the final marquerade... and tomorrow, Broadway changes forever, as for the first time in over 35 years, the Majestic Theatre will be vacant.

As BroadwayWorld first reported in September, Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, takes its final Broadway bow today, April 16, 2023 after an unprecedented 35-year run and 13,981 performances. The production was previously set to close on February 18, 2023, but was extened due to incredible demand for tickets in the show's final months.

Wishing you were somehow there again? Today's final performance is by invite only, but you have one final chance to experience the magic of Broadway's most beloved show as BroadwayWorld will be bringing you live coverage from the star-studded red carpet, which will welcome Phantom alumni from throughout the show's time on Broadway. Tune in tonight at 4pm as we bring you live coverage and check back later this evening for even more from the very special curtain call speech and celebration.

And while we wait, enjoy this playlist of the very best of Phantom composer Andrew Lloyd Webber

For Phantom's record of 'longest-running Broadway show of all-time' to be broken, Chicago will have to continue its Broadway run for another eight years.

As much a part of the city landscape as the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has long been a New York City landmark. Widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, the musical set the bar with its lavish sets and costumes, large cast and Broadway's largest orchestra - a perfect match for its sumptuous score and classic love story. Last Fall's closing announcement in September instantly resulted in record-breaking sales and sold-out houses for its final months.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history. Andrew Lloyd Webber's romantic, haunting and soaring score includes "The Music of the Night," "All I Ask of You," "Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again," "Masquerade" and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as 'The Phantom' who haunts the depths of The Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of the young soprano Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, The Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.

Did you know...?

-The Phantom of the Opera opened on Broadway on January 26, 1988.

-The Phantom of the Opera won seven 1988 Tony Awards (including Best Musical)

- The Phantom of the Opera became the longest-running show in Broadway history on January 9, 2006 (surpassing Cats).

- The Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera has been seen by 20 million people.

-The Phantom of the Opera has grossed over $1.4 billion on Broadway.

-An estimated 6,500 people (including 400 actors) have been employed by The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway.

-A West End production of Phantom (with updated staging) is still running at the Her Majesty's Theatre (soon to be His Majesty's Theatre).

The show began Broadway previews at the Majestic Theatre on January 9, 1988 and opened on January 26, 1988 starring Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman and Steve Barton. The final Broadway cast stars Ben Crawford (The Phantom), Emilie Kouatchou (Christine) and John Riddle (Raoul), with Nehal Joshi (Monsieur André), Craig Bennett (Monsieur Firmin), Raquel Suarez Groen (Carlotta), Maree Johnson (Madame Giry), Carlton Moe (Piangi), Sara Esty (Meg Giry) and Julia Udine (Christine at certain performances).