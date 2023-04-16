Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Lesli Margherita: Like the Pizza, Not the Drink

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

Oh My Pod U Guys! There is so much Broadway news to break down in this week's segment, The BroadwayWorld Recap.

Jayke is joined by Broadway star, Lesli Margherita, to talk all things Matilda, tap dancing in a gold tuxedo on a Broadway stage, and performing on the West End. Lesli shares her experience of doing a one-woman show off-broadway, and performing regionally all over the country. She even touches on working with legends like Randy Skinner.

An Olivier Award winner for her West End debut as Inez in ZORRO THE MUSICAL , Lesli made her Broadway debut originating the role of Mrs. Wormwood in MATILDA THE MUSICAL. After over 1000 performances, she bid farewell to the Broadway company of Matilda and crossed the street to The Helen Hayes to star as the diva Mona Kent in Broadway's DAMES AT SEA. Lesli later returned to MATILDA to close out its Broadway run. Off-Broadway, Lesli starred as Princess in EMOJILAND and Cindy Lou Who in the one woman tour-de-force WHO'S HOLIDAY. Her hilarious show-stopping performance earned her critical acclaim including a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance, a Lortel nomination for Outstanding Solo Show and an Off-Broadway Alliance nomination for Best Solo Performance.

Television credits include the ABC sitcom pilot "Most Likely To" opposite Yvette Nicole Brown and recurring roles on "Homeland" (Showtime), "Instinct" (CBS), "Seven Seconds" (Netflix), "Transparent" (Amazon), and "The Crew" (Netflix). Movie credits include the upcoming The Many Saints of Newark, Opening Night, Boogeyman 2 and Number 23. Lesli's voice can also be heard on several animated films and shows including Disney's Cinderella 3 and Nickelodeon's "Sponge Bob Squarepants".