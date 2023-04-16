Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Oh My Pod U Guys
Click Here for More on Oh My Pod U Guys

Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Lesli Margherita: Like the Pizza, Not the Drink

Join Jayke Workman and Lesli Margherita for an all new episode of Oh My Pod You Guys.

Apr. 16, 2023  

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

Oh My Pod U Guys! There is so much Broadway news to break down in this week's segment, The BroadwayWorld Recap.

Jayke is joined by Broadway star, Lesli Margherita, to talk all things Matilda, tap dancing in a gold tuxedo on a Broadway stage, and performing on the West End. Lesli shares her experience of doing a one-woman show off-broadway, and performing regionally all over the country. She even touches on working with legends like Randy Skinner.

An Olivier Award winner for her West End debut as Inez in ZORRO THE MUSICAL , Lesli made her Broadway debut originating the role of Mrs. Wormwood in MATILDA THE MUSICAL. After over 1000 performances, she bid farewell to the Broadway company of Matilda and crossed the street to The Helen Hayes to star as the diva Mona Kent in Broadway's DAMES AT SEA. Lesli later returned to MATILDA to close out its Broadway run. Off-Broadway, Lesli starred as Princess in EMOJILAND and Cindy Lou Who in the one woman tour-de-force WHO'S HOLIDAY. Her hilarious show-stopping performance earned her critical acclaim including a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance, a Lortel nomination for Outstanding Solo Show and an Off-Broadway Alliance nomination for Best Solo Performance.

Television credits include the ABC sitcom pilot "Most Likely To" opposite Yvette Nicole Brown and recurring roles on "Homeland" (Showtime), "Instinct" (CBS), "Seven Seconds" (Netflix), "Transparent" (Amazon), and "The Crew" (Netflix). Movie credits include the upcoming The Many Saints of Newark, Opening Night, Boogeyman 2 and Number 23. Lesli's voice can also be heard on several animated films and shows including Disney's Cinderella 3 and Nickelodeon's "Sponge Bob Squarepants".





Related Stories
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Thank Goodness! Its Carrie St. Louis Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Thank Goodness! It's Carrie St. Louis
This week, Jayke is joined by Broadway's Carrie St. Louis to talk about her incredible theatrical career, including her time as Glinda in Wicked. Carrie shares her experience playing Sherrie in Rock of Ages, and how much she loved playing Lauren in Kinky Boots. We also talk about how much fun she is having starring as Rose in the off-broadway production of Titanique, currently running at the Daryl Roth Theater.
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Bikini Bottom Babe, Abby C. Smith Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Bikini Bottom Babe, Abby C. Smith
Oh my pod, u guys! This week Jayke is joined by Broadway performer, Abby C. Smith, to chat about her experience originating the role of Mrs. Puff in The Spongebob Musical on Broadway. Abby touches on how having musical parents influenced her life as a musician and artist. She also speaks on being an ally to the queer community, and how she loves the art form of drag.
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Freestyling on Sesame Street with Aneesa Folds Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Freestyling on Sesame Street with Aneesa Folds
This week, Jayke dives into their segment, the BroadwayWorld Recap, sharing all the hottest Bway news. Then Jayke is joined by freestyle rap artist and Broadway performer, Aneesa Folds.
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Thats the That on That with Douglas Lyons Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- That's the That on That with Douglas Lyons
Jayke dives into all the latest Broadway tea, including a special tribute to Ann Reinking. Then, Douglas Lyons joins the pod to talk all about his experience as a Broadway performer. Listen to the full episode here first!

From This Author - Jayke Workman


Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Thank Goodness! It's Carrie St. LouisExclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Thank Goodness! It's Carrie St. Louis
April 9, 2023

This week, Jayke is joined by Broadway's Carrie St. Louis to talk about her incredible theatrical career, including her time as Glinda in Wicked. Carrie shares her experience playing Sherrie in Rock of Ages, and how much she loved playing Lauren in Kinky Boots. We also talk about how much fun she is having starring as Rose in the off-broadway production of Titanique, currently running at the Daryl Roth Theater.
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Bikini Bottom Babe, Abby C. SmithExclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Bikini Bottom Babe, Abby C. Smith
April 2, 2023

Oh my pod, u guys! This week Jayke is joined by Broadway performer, Abby C. Smith, to chat about her experience originating the role of Mrs. Puff in The Spongebob Musical on Broadway. Abby touches on how having musical parents influenced her life as a musician and artist. She also speaks on being an ally to the queer community, and how she loves the art form of drag.
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Freestyling on Sesame Street with Aneesa FoldsExclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Freestyling on Sesame Street with Aneesa Folds
March 26, 2023

This week, Jayke dives into their segment, the BroadwayWorld Recap, sharing all the hottest Bway news. Then Jayke is joined by freestyle rap artist and Broadway performer, Aneesa Folds.
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- That's the That on That with Douglas LyonsExclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- That's the That on That with Douglas Lyons
March 19, 2023

Jayke dives into all the latest Broadway tea, including a special tribute to Ann Reinking. Then, Douglas Lyons joins the pod to talk all about his experience as a Broadway performer. Listen to the full episode here first!
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Bella Coppola on Being a Queen (Onstage and Off)Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Bella Coppola on Being a Queen (Onstage and Off)
March 12, 2023

This week Jayke shares Broadway's hottest news in the BroadwayWorld Recap. Then they chat with SIX the Musical's Bella Coppola about making her Broadway debut in such a massive show. Listen to the full episode here first!
share