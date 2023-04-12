Wake Up With BWW 4/12: FAT HAM Opens, Tony Awards Eligibility, Plus a Message From Benj Pasek!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

First, we'd like to wish a happy opening to Fat Ham, which opens tonight on Broadway!

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met to confirm the eligibility status of seven Broadway productions for the 2022-2023 season. Read more about their findings and decisions below!

Chicago welcomed Olivia Holt making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Roxie Hart' beginning Monday, April 10 at the Ambassador Theatre. Check out photos of Olivia's first bows in the show below!

Plus, watch an exclusive video message from Benj Pasek in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

A Birthday Message From Benj Pasek We'll be celebrating our 20th Anniversary in a plethora of ways that we'll soon be sharing, including a major design update and more. Also, we'd love you to join us on May 21, 2023 for our 20th Anniversary Celebration at Sony Hall, benefitting Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and featuring some of our favorite performers. Learn more and get tickets here!

Grosses

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/9/23

by

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 4/9/2023.. (more...)

Today's Top Stories

Tony Awards Administration Committee Determines Eligibility for 2022-2023 Season

by Nicole Rosky

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met to confirm the eligibility status of seven Broadway productions for the 2022-2023 season. . (more...)

Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Nicole Scherzinger, and More Will Lead a Private Reading Of DEATH BECOMES HER

by Stephi Wild

Universal Theatrical Group will host a private reading for the new musical comedy DEATH BECOMES HER in New York City this week. Based on the 1992 Universal Pictures film written by Martin Donovan and David Koepp.. (more...)

Atlantic Theater Company Sets Cast Joining Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James in DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

by Stephi Wild

Atlantic Theater Company has announced additional casting for the world premiere musical Days of Wine and Roses. Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, the new musical will feature a book by Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas, music & lyrics by Tony Award winner Adam Guettel, and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.. (more...)

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth, Tituss Burgess & the SCHMIGADOON! Cast Gather in NYC

by Michael Major

Last Friday, the cast of Schmigadoon! gathered for an event at the Apple store to discuss the new season. Creator Cinco Paul and cast members Ann Harada, Cecily Strong, Jane Krakowski, Keegan-Michael Key, Tituss Burgess, Alan Cumming, Aaron Tveit, and Kristin Chenoweth discussed the new episodes of the hit musical series. Check out photos now!. (more...)

Photos: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Visits SWEENEY TODD on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Check out photos of Julia Louis-Dreyfus visiting Sweeney Todd! . (more...)

SPIRITED AWAY: LIVE ON STAGE Adds Additional Screenings in Theaters

by Michael Major

Filmed during the hit production's 2022 run at the historic Imperial Theatre in Tokyo, Japan, the stage play is based on Hayao Miyazaki's Academy Award-winning animated feature, and is adapted and directed for the stage by Tony Award-winner John Caird, who gained international acclaim for adapting and directing the world premiere of Les Misérables.. (more...)

Photos: Olivia Holt & Company Take First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

The Broadway musical Chicago welcomed actress and singer Olivia Holt making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Roxie Hart' beginning Monday, April 10 at the Ambassador Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for her first show and you can check out photos of her taking her bows!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

- Fat Ham officially opens on Broadway tonight!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!