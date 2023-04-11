Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SPIRITED AWAY: LIVE ON STAGE Adds Additional Screenings in Theaters

SPIRITED AWAY: LIVE ON STAGE Adds Additional Screenings in Theaters

Tickets for the upcoming screenings are on sale now.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Due to overwhelming fan demand, GKIDS and Fathom Events have added new dates to the first-ever North American screenings of SPIRITED AWAY: Live On Stage.

Filmed during the hit production's 2022 run at the historic Imperial Theatre in Tokyo, Japan, the stage play is based on Hayao Miyazaki's Academy Award®-winning animated feature, and is adapted and directed for the stage by Tony Award®-winner John Caird, Honorary Associate Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, who gained international acclaim for adapting and directing the world premiere of the landmark production Les Misérables.

SPIRITED AWAY: Live On Stage screenings will be held on April 23, 25, 27 and May 2nd only. Tickets are on sale now for the second title to hit theaters in the Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 lineup. GKIDS, celebrating its 15th anniversary as producer and distributor of multiple Academy Award®-nominated animated features, and Fathom Events, are proud to continue their collaboration for Studio Ghibli Fest 2023, and deliver a slate highlighting all ten of Hayao Miyazaki's iconic animated films with Studio Ghibli, as well as SPIRITED AWAY: Live On Stage.

Two separate filmed performances of the production, starring Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi, double-cast as the lead heroine Chihiro will be shown in theaters. Character actor Mari Natsuki, who voiced the sorceress Yubaba and her twin sister Zeniba in the original motion picture, returns to her original role, accompanied by voice actor Romi Park. They are accompanied by a star-studded cast of Japan's finest actors.

Tickets for SPIRITED AWAY: Live On Stage and the rest of Ghibli Fest 2023 can be purchased online by visiting GhibliFest.com, FathomEvents.com, or at participating theater box offices (Theaters and participants are subject to change).

SPIRITED AWAY: Live On Stage Screenings

All event listings are in local time

  • Sunday, April 23 at 4:00 PM (with Kanna Hashimoto as Chihiro)
  • Tuesday, April 25 at 4:00 PM (with Kanna Hashimoto as Chihiro) **New Date
  • Thursday, April 27 at 7:00 PM (with Mone Kamishiraishi as Chihiro)
  • Tuesday, May 2 at 7:00 PM (with Mone Kamishiraishi as Chihiro) ** New Date

Watch the trailer here:




Related Stories
Hilty, Scherzinger, & More Will Lead Private Reading Of DEATH BECOMES HER Photo
Hilty, Scherzinger, & More Will Lead Private Reading Of DEATH BECOMES HER
Universal Theatrical Group will host a private reading for the new musical comedy DEATH BECOMES HER in New York City this week. Based on the 1992 Universal Pictures film written by Martin Donovan and David Koepp.
Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Cast Gathers at the Apple Store in NYC Photo
Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Cast Gathers at the Apple Store in NYC
Last Friday, the cast of Schmigadoon! gathered for an event at the Apple store to discuss the new season. Creator Cinco Paul and cast members Ann Harada, Cecily Strong, Jane Krakowski, Keegan-Michael Key, Tituss Burgess, Alan Cumming, Aaron Tveit, and Kristin Chenoweth discussed the new episodes of the hit musical series. Check out photos now!
Full Cast Set For DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Photo
Full Cast Set For DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Atlantic Theater Company has announced additional casting for the world premiere musical Days of Wine and Roses. Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, the new musical will feature a book by Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas, music & lyrics by Tony Award winner Adam Guettel, and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.
Photos: Olivia Holt Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway Photo
Photos: Olivia Holt Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway
The Broadway musical Chicago welcomed actress and singer Olivia Holt making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Roxie Hart' beginning last night, Monday, April 10 at the Ambassador Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for her first show and you can check out photos of her taking her bows!

From This Author - Michael Major


Extended THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RETURN OF THE KING Adds More Theatrical DatesExtended THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RETURN OF THE KING Adds More Theatrical Dates
April 11, 2023

Prior to each screening, attendees will be treated to a special introduction by franchise star Elijah Wood, as he discusses the lasting impact of the “Lord Of The Rings” universe and the rich worlds and beloved characters that keep viewers coming back for more. Fans will also be treated to exclusive coverage of the new “Lord Of The Rings” game.
Frankie Cosmos and Juan Wauters Team Up For 'Modus Operandi'Frankie Cosmos and Juan Wauters Team Up For 'Modus Operandi'
April 11, 2023

The release is accompanied by a video directed by Fatos Marishta, which features Frankie Cosmos and Juan roaming NYC aimlessly, trying to communicate on their flip phones. The album features many other familiar female collaborators like Y La Bamba and Zoe Gotusso, who sings on his first single “Milanesa al Pan.”
The Holy Gasp Releases New Album '…And the Lord Hath Taken Away'The Holy Gasp Releases New Album '…And the Lord Hath Taken Away'
April 11, 2023

Toronto-born founder of The Holy Gasp, Benjamin Hackman, along with fellow composer, Anthony William Wallace, and Maestro Robert W. Stevenson, continue their undefinable style, aiming their artform towards the intersection of words and music on the newly released album, “…And the Lord Hath Taken Away.”
DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE Announce New Album 'Systemic'DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE Announce New Album 'Systemic'
April 11, 2023

Divide and Dissolve’s new album Systemic examines the systems that bind us and calls for a system that facilitates life for everyone. It’s a message that fits with the band’s core intention: to make music that honours their ancestors and Indigenous land, to oppose white supremacy, and to work towards a future of Black and Indigenous liberation.
NavelGaze Releases New Album 'who/am/i'NavelGaze Releases New Album 'who/am/i'
April 11, 2023

The album was produced and written by NavelGaze with mixing and mastering by Amy Sargeant. NavelGaze is a one-person experimental artist, based in Meanjin (Brisbane), Australia. After spending her teenage years playing in various prog rock and heavy metal bands, she started releasing her own music when she was 16.
share