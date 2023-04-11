SPIRITED AWAY: LIVE ON STAGE Adds Additional Screenings in Theaters

Due to overwhelming fan demand, GKIDS and Fathom Events have added new dates to the first-ever North American screenings of SPIRITED AWAY: Live On Stage.

Filmed during the hit production's 2022 run at the historic Imperial Theatre in Tokyo, Japan, the stage play is based on Hayao Miyazaki's Academy Award®-winning animated feature, and is adapted and directed for the stage by Tony Award®-winner John Caird, Honorary Associate Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, who gained international acclaim for adapting and directing the world premiere of the landmark production Les Misérables.

SPIRITED AWAY: Live On Stage screenings will be held on April 23, 25, 27 and May 2nd only. Tickets are on sale now for the second title to hit theaters in the Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 lineup. GKIDS, celebrating its 15th anniversary as producer and distributor of multiple Academy Award®-nominated animated features, and Fathom Events, are proud to continue their collaboration for Studio Ghibli Fest 2023, and deliver a slate highlighting all ten of Hayao Miyazaki's iconic animated films with Studio Ghibli, as well as SPIRITED AWAY: Live On Stage.

Two separate filmed performances of the production, starring Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi, double-cast as the lead heroine Chihiro will be shown in theaters. Character actor Mari Natsuki, who voiced the sorceress Yubaba and her twin sister Zeniba in the original motion picture, returns to her original role, accompanied by voice actor Romi Park. They are accompanied by a star-studded cast of Japan's finest actors.

Tickets for SPIRITED AWAY: Live On Stage and the rest of Ghibli Fest 2023 can be purchased online by visiting GhibliFest.com, FathomEvents.com, or at participating theater box offices (Theaters and participants are subject to change).

SPIRITED AWAY: Live On Stage Screenings

All event listings are in local time

Sunday, April 23 at 4:00 PM (with Kanna Hashimoto as Chihiro)

Tuesday, April 25 at 4:00 PM (with Kanna Hashimoto as Chihiro) **New Date

Thursday, April 27 at 7:00 PM (with Mone Kamishiraishi as Chihiro)

Tuesday, May 2 at 7:00 PM (with Mone Kamishiraishi as Chihiro) ** New Date

Watch the trailer here: