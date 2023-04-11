Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Visits SWEENEY TODD on Broadway

See photos of Dreyfus with Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford and more.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Emmy Award winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus came to Sweeney Todd last week!

Check out photos below!

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, stars Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford. The revival is directed by Thomas Kail, and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Joining Groban as Sweeney Todd and Ashford as Mrs. Lovett are Jordan Fisher (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) as Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things") as Tobias, Tony Award winner and Laurence Olivier Award nominee Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao (On Your Feet!) as Johanna, Jamie Jackson (The Last Ship) as Judge Turpin, John Rapson (Les Misérables) as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton) as Pirelli / Standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal (Diana, The Musical) as Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

Photo credit: Andy Henderson

Sweeney Todd
DeLaney Westfall, Daniel Torres, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Timothy Hughes

Sweeney Todd
Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Dwayne Cooper

Sweeney Todd

Josh Groban & Julia Louis-Dreyfus 

Sweeney Todd
Annaleigh Ashford & Julia Louis-Dreyfus

 




Related Stories
Video: Josh Groban on Why Starring in SWEENEY TODD Was a Big Risk Photo
Video: Josh Groban on Why Starring in SWEENEY TODD Was a 'Big Risk'
Josh Groban sat down with Gayle King to discuss starring on Broadway in Sweeney Todd. Groban discussed why playing the title role in the musical is a full circle moment and why it was a 'big risk' for him to take on the role. Watch the new interview video now!
Interview: Broadway Brothers Talk Starring in SWEENEY TODD Together Photo
Interview: Broadway Brothers Talk Starring in SWEENEY TODD Together
Read BroadwayWorld's interview with brothers Nicholas and Jonathan Christopher as they discuss performing on Broadway together in Sweeney Todd.
Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of SWEENEY TODD Photo
Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of SWEENEY TODD
The demon barber is back on Broadway! Sweeney Todd is officially swinging his razor at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, where the new revival, led by Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford, just opened. Check out photos from the star-studded red carpet arrivals here!
Photos: SWEENEY TODD Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Photo
Photos: SWEENEY TODD Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
The best of Broadway came out to attend the tale at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Check out photos of the stars arriving on the red carpet for opening night!

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 4/11: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Tour, Plus a Message From Denee BentonWake Up With BWW 4/11: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Tour, Plus a Message From Denee Benton
April 11, 2023

Top stories: Kimberly Akimbo will embark on tour next year, Prima Facie begins previews, plus check out an exclusive message from Denee Benton in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!
Meet the Cast of PRIMA FACIE, Beginning Previews Tonight!Meet the Cast of PRIMA FACIE, Beginning Previews Tonight!
April 11, 2023

Prima Facie officially begins previews tonight, April 11, ahead of opening on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Golden Theatre. Read Jodie Comer's bio here!
James Monroe Iglehart-Directed SPELLING BEE And More Announced For TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 53rd SeasonJames Monroe Iglehart-Directed SPELLING BEE And More Announced For TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 53rd Season
April 10, 2023

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has announced its 53rd season to be presented October 2023 through June 2024.
Review Roundup: Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Opens Off-BroadwayReview Roundup: Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Opens Off-Broadway
April 10, 2023

The World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson's new musical, White Girl in Danger, presented by Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater officially opens tonight, April 10, 2023 at Second Stage's Off-Broadway home, the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street). The limited 8-week run will play through Sunday, May 21, 2023. Read reviews for the prodcution.
Video: Get a Sneak Peek at WHITE GIRL IN DANGER, Opening TonightVideo: Get a Sneak Peek at WHITE GIRL IN DANGER, Opening Tonight
April 10, 2023

Watch a sneak peek of the cast of Michael R. Jackson's White Girl in Danger, opening tonight!
share