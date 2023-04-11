Photos: Kristin Chenoweth, Tituss Burgess & the SCHMIGADOON! Cast Gather in NYC

Click Here for More on SCHMIGADOON!

Last Friday, the cast of Schmigadoon! gathered for an event at the Apple store to discuss the new season.

Creator Cinco Paul and cast members Ann Harada, Cecily Strong, Jane Krakowski, Keegan-Michael Key, Tituss Burgess, Alan Cumming, Aaron Tveit, and Kristin Chenoweth discussed the new episodes of the hit musical series.