Photos: Kristin Chenoweth, Tituss Burgess & the SCHMIGADOON! Cast Gather in NYC
New episodes of Schmigadoon! premiere Wednesdays on Apple TV+.
Last Friday, the cast of Schmigadoon! gathered for an event at the Apple store to discuss the new season.
Creator Cinco Paul and cast members Ann Harada, Cecily Strong, Jane Krakowski, Keegan-Michael Key, Tituss Burgess, Alan Cumming, Aaron Tveit, and Kristin Chenoweth discussed the new episodes of the hit musical series.
Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" will find Josh (Key) and Melissa (Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.
The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Paul. The new season also features Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, and Patrick Page.
Check out the photos from the NYC event here:
Cinco Paul, Ann Harada, Cecily Strong, Jane Krakowski, Keegan-Michael Key, Tituss Burgess, Alan Cumming, Aaron Tveit, Kristin Chenoweth
Alan Cumming, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit
