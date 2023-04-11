Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Nicole Scherzinger, and More Will Lead a Private Reading Of DEATH BECOMES HER

Apr. 11, 2023  

Universal Theatrical Group will host a private reading for the new musical comedy DEATH BECOMES HER in New York City this week. Based on the 1992 Universal Pictures film written by Martin Donovan and David Koepp.

The musical features a book by Marco Pennette, with music and lyrics by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, and it is directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli.

The cast for the private reading includes:

Megan Hilty as Madeline Ashton

Jennifer Simard as Helen Sharp

Christopher Sieber as Ernest Menville

Nicole Scherzinger as Viola Van Horn

Kevin Smith Kirkwood as Zander Medly

Additional cast includes: Marissa Rosen, Nikki Kimbrough, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Abigail Stephenson, Evan Harrington, Josh Lamon, Austin Ku, and Mike Millan.

Additional creative team members for the private reading include:

Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Supervisor)

Ted Arthur (Music Director)

Tara Rubin Casting (Casting)

321 Theatrical Management (General Management)

Since the film's initial release 30 years ago, Death Becomes Her, directed by Robert Zemeckis and written by Martin Donovan and David Koepp, has delighted movie lovers with its deliciously dark sense of humor, ground-breaking special effects and star performances by Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn and Bruce Willis.



