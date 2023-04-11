Photos: Olivia Holt & Company Take First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway

The Broadway musical Chicago welcomed actress and singer Olivia Holt making her Broadway debut in the role of "Roxie Hart" beginning last night, Monday, April 10 at the Ambassador Theatre. She will play an 8-week limited engagement through Sunday, June 4. The cast also welcomed Kimberly Marable in the role of "Velma Kelly," Liam Fennecken in the role of "Amos Hart, Erich Bergen in the role of "Billy Flynn", and Charity Angél Dawson as "Matron Mama Morton".

BroadwayWorld was there for the show and you can check out photos from the curatin call below!

Chicago is Broadway's most iconic John Kander & Fred Ebb / Bob Fosse musical and the longest running American musical in Broadway history.

This year (and every year), the producers of Chicago are also celebrating the work of Broadway legend John Kander, who co-wrote the score to Chicago with the late Fred Ebb. Mr. Kander has the distinction of having had a show running on Broadway every season for the last 50 years. He has had presence on Broadway since 1959 when he earned his first credit as the dance music arranger and rehearsal pianist on Gypsy.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas