Wake Up With BWW 4/1: MRS. DOUBTFIRE New Cast Members, Adam Pascal in NEXT TO NORMAL, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Titus Landegger, Tyler Wladis, Austin Elle Fisher and Ava Gail Prince

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include new cast members for Mrs. Doubtfire, the Broadway community singing Les Miserables in support of Ukraine, and more!

Adam Pascal has joined the cast of the upcoming immersive production of Next to Normal set to open this summer in Barcelona.

Plus, get a behind the scenes look as Ben Levi Ross returns to Dear Evan Hansen, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Adam Pascal Joins Immersive NEXT TO NORMAL In Barcelona This Summer

by Stephi Wild

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning musical Next To Normal will be adapted in a new, live immersive musical theater format, and will receive its worldwide premiere at the Festival Grec de Barcelona this July.. (more...)

New Child Cast Members Will Join MRS. DOUBTFIRE When it Returns to Broadway in April

by Stephi Wild

Mrs. Doubtfire will welcome new cast members to the company, all making their Broadway debut. Titus Landegger and Tyler Wladis will share the role of Christopher Hillard while Austin Elle Fisher and Ava Gail Prince will share the role of Natalie Hillard. Renée Reid also joins the company as a swing.. (more...)

Goodman Theatre Announces 2022/23 Season Including THE WHO's TOMMY 30th Anniversary & More!

by Stephi Wild

Three world-premiere productions and a reinvestigated classic, two triumphs from Broadway and off-Broadway and a Chicago premiere, and an epic rock musical sensation reimagined for today.. (more...)

Members of the Broadway Community Will Sing LES MISERABLES in Support of Ukraine

by Stephi Wild

At 11:30am, the Broadway community and 'all who find power in song' are invited to join in a musical vigil to send a message of hope to the people of Ukraine. The gathering will include a performance of Do You Hear the People Sing? from Les Miserables.. (more...)

Carolee Carmello and Javier Muñoz to Star in LOS OTROS New York Premiere

by Chloe Rabinowitz

PREMIERES NYC has announced the expansion of its bi-annual commissioning series INNER VOICES with the New York premiere production of Los Otros, a musical in one act with book & lyrics by Tony Award nominee Ellen Fitzhugh (Grind, Paradise Found) and music by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael John LaChiusa (The Wild Party, Giant). . (more...)

Photos: Jason Danieley, Nathan Salstone & More in KNOXVILLE Rehearsals

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Based on James Agee's autobiographical, Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, A Death in the Family, the story begins as Agee struggles to write his greatest work-about the event that touched his young life and the effect it had on his mother, his town, and his own future. . (more...)

A STRANGE LOOP Will Release an Original Broadway Cast Recording

by Stephi Wild

An original Broadway Cast Recording of A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer-Prize winning musical, is set to be released from Ghostlight Records and Yellow Sound Label.. (more...)

Photos: Get a Behind-The-Scenes Look at Ben Levi Ross in DEAR EVAN HANSEN

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Ben Levi Ross was welcomed back to the Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th Street) on March 22, where he re-joined the Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen as 'Evan Hansen.' Ross made his Broadway debut as a cover in Dear Evan Hansen in 2017, and went on to star as the original Evan in the first North American Tour.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

For Colored Girls... and The Skin of Our Teeth both begin previews tonight on Broadway!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!