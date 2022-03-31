Photos: Get a Behind-The-Scenes Look at Ben Levi Ross in DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Ben Levi Ross was welcomed back to the Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th Street) on March 22, where he re-joined the Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen as 'Evan Hansen.' Ross made his Broadway debut as a cover in Dear Evan Hansen in 2017, and went on to star as the original Evan in the first North American Tour. Most recently, they co-starred in Tick Tick Boom, and now returns to the Tony, Grammy & Olivier Award-winning musical for a limited 8-week engagement through May 15, 2022.

Dear Evan Hansen reopened its Broadway production on December 11, 2020 and currently has three productions running across the globe, with its Broadway, North American Tour and West End companies once again playing in tandem.

The current company of Dear Evan Hansen includes Gabrielle Carrubba, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, David Jeffery, Ivan Hernandez, Jared Goldsmith, and Phoebe Koyabe, and Reese Sebastian Diaz, Linedy Genao, Nathan Levy, Mateo Lizcano, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, Talia Simone Robinson, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen.

Dear Evan Hansen features choreography by Danny Mefford, scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown; Jennifer Lord is the Natural Hair Consultant. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor. U.S. Casting by Tara Rubin Casting/Kevin Metzger-Timson. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Danny Sharron is Senior Associate Director, Trey Ellett and Candis C. Jones are Associate Directors and Miranda Cornell is Assistant Director. Mark Myars is Senior Associate Choreographer and Jennifer Rias is Associate Choreographer. Judith Schoenfeld is the Production Supervisor. General Management by 101 Productions, Ltd.

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon), a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).