Goodman Theatre Announces 2022/23 Season Including THE WHO's TOMMY 30th Anniversary & More!

Three world-premiere productions and a reinvestigated classic, two triumphs from Broadway and off-Broadway and a Chicago premiere, and an epic rock musical sensation reimagined for today. Goodman Theatre announces its 2022/2023 Season-the final season line-up Robert Falls curates as Artistic Director before stepping down after 35 years at the creative helm of Chicago's largest not-for-profit theater company.

The nine-play season includes the 45th annual production of A Christmas Carol as well as the 18th annual New Stages Festival. One previously postponed project, a musical adaptation of The Outsiders, will not appear due to other artistic commitments.

The 2022/2023 Season begins September 2022 and continues through August 2023. Memberships, including flexible packages, are now available for purchase. Five-play Albert Theatre packages start at just $100. Call 312.443.3800 or www.GoodmanTheatre.org/Iconic. Single tickets will be available for select productions beginning in August.

"When I became Artistic Director of Goodman Theatre, I set out to produce new plays that could enter the repertoire of classics and, at the same time, reinvestigate classic works as if they were new-with their authors by my side in the rehearsal room," said Robert Falls. "This has been my guiding notion over the past 35 years, and I'm happy to announce a final season that maintains the integrity of that ambition. Our 2022/2023 Season offers a variety of plays that I feel is, in many ways, a signature collection, reflective of the breadth, diversity and scope I've hoped to offer our audiences."

Continued Falls, "The new season begins in the Albert Theatre with Clyde's by Lynn Nottage, directed by Kate Whoriskey-the latest Broadway triumph from the acclaimed playwright/director team who premiered the Pulitzer Prize-winning Ruined at the Goodman in 2008. We're happy to welcome Lynn and Kate back to the Goodman, and to produce this razor-sharp comedy about a truck stop sandwich shop and its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff.

Next, we'll produce Toni Stone by Lydia R. Diamond, directed by Ron OJ Parson in the Chicago premiere of the off-Broadway hit. This inspiring, moving new play is the remarkable true story about the first woman to beat the odds and play professional baseball. Taking the stage in the spring will be my production of The Cherry Orchard by Anton Chekhov-his final masterpiece and one I've long wanted to direct, following my previous productions of The Three Sisters, Uncle Vanya and The Seagull.

Finally, I'm absolutely thrilled to announce that we'll debut a 30th anniversary production of the epic rock musical The Who's Tommy, music and lyrics by Pete Townshend, book by Mr. Townshend and Des McAnuff, directed by Mr. McAnuff, based on the towering 1969 concept album by The Who. We're honored to host these Tony Award-winning artists as they reinvestigate this exhilarating piece for a new time and new audiences."

A Broadway revival of The Who's Tommy had been planned for 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Continued Falls, "In the Owen Theatre, we're proud to produce four plays-three of which are world-premiere productions. First, I'll direct the world-premiere of Swing State by Rebecca Gilman-marking our sixth collaboration over three decades. Next, the ripple, the wave that carried me home by Christina Anderson, directed by Miranda Haymon, a world-premiere co-production with Berkeley Repertory Theatre, is a stunning meditation on protest, legacy and reconciliation. Then, Layalina by Martin Yousif Zebari, directed Sivan Battat takes the stage-a play that began life in our Future Labs series, was further developed as a New Stages workshop production, and now appears in a full production in the Owen. Finally, we're thrilled to present Milwaukee Repertory Theater's production of Antonio's Song/I Was Dreaming of a Son by Dael Orlandersmith and Antonio Edwards Suarez, directed by Mark Clements-the poetic journey of a dancer/artist/father questioning the balance of his passions."

Concluded Falls, "No Goodman season would be complete without Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, directed by Jessica Thebus in its 45th annual production-and the 18th annual New Stages Festival of new plays in development."