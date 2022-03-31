Photos: Jason Danieley, Nathan Salstone & More in KNOXVILLE Rehearsals

The moving and innovative new musical Knoxville reunites the dynamic Tony AwardÂ®-winning creative team behind Ragtime, one of the most beloved musicals of all time. Based on James Agee's autobiographical, Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, A Death in the Family, the story begins as Agee struggles to write his greatest work-about the event that touched his young life and the effect it had on his mother, his town, and his own future. A powerful illumination of the forces that shape who we are, Knoxville is a universal coming-of-age story about family, faith, and love-and about the boy who will grow up to write it. With a sweeping musical score and an extraordinary creative team and cast, this world premiere is a must-see event!

Check out rehearsal photos below!

The cast of KNOXVILLE is led by Broadway veterans Jason Danieley, Hannah Elless, Paul Alexander Nolan, Ellen Harvey and Nathan Salstone.

KNOXVILLE runs April 15 - May 11, 2022. Previews are April 15 - 22. Visit asolorep.org for a full performance schedule. Orchestra and Mezzanine seats start at $57 and Balcony seats start at $33. Tickets are available now in person at Asolo Rep's Box Office at 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, by phone at 941.351.8000 or 800.361.8388, or online at asolorep.org.

Photo credit: Ian Johnston