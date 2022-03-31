Carolee Carmello and Javier Muñoz to Star in LOS OTROS New York Premiere

PREMIERES NYC has announced the expansion of its bi-annual commissioning series INNER VOICES with the New York premiere production of Los Otros, a musical in one act with book & lyrics by Tony Award nominee Ellen Fitzhugh (Grind, Paradise Found) and music by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael John LaChiusa (The Wild Party, Giant). Previews will begin on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, for a limited run through Saturday, October 8, 2022, at A.R.T./New York Theatres - Mezzanine Theatre (502 West 53rd Street - between 10th & 11th Avenues). Opening Night is Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Through a series of beautiful and intimate moments, two Californians, Lillian and Carlos, explore significant moments in their lives, discovering they are linked in unexpected ways. Semi-autobiographical, Los Otros captures a universal story of interconnectedness, love, risk, and revelation through the lens of two people's lives. Acclaimed director Noah Himmelstein (The Lucky Star; I Am Harvey Milk) helms the New York premiere of this unique musical which will feature musical direction by J. Oconer Navarro (Caroline, or Change). Los Otros received its East Coast premiere production in 2017 at Everyman Theatre in Baltimore, MD under Himmelstein's direction.

The cast of Los Otros is three-time Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Carolee Carmello (Parade, Finding Neverland) and Javier Muñoz (In the Heights, Hamilton). The production and creative team will be announced at a later date.

"PREMIERES is thrilled to be "back in business" after an extended pause of the past two years," stated Artistic Director Paulette Haupt. "We thought it fitting to take a look back and expand our INNER VOICES series for the first time. Los Otros began as Tres Ninas, one of three solo pieces presented in our inaugural 2008 season. Michael and Ellen have created a beautiful and moving work for two voices and we are happy to welcome Carolee and Javier to the family to share theirs."

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Carolee Carmello (Lillian) returns to the New York stage after starring in the national tour of Hello, Dolly! Broadway: Tuck Everlasting, Finding Neverland (Drama Desk nomination), Scandalous (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Sister Act, The Addams Family (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nomination), Mamma Mia!, Lestat (Tony, Drama Desk nomination), Urinetown, Kiss Me Kate, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Parade (Tony nomination), 1776, Falsettos, and City of Angels. Off-Broadway credits: Sweeney Todd (Barrow Street), john and jen, Das Barbecü, Hello Again (OBIE Award), I Can Get It for You Wholesale, A Class Act, The Vagina Monologues, and Elegies. TV: "Dopesick," "Evil," "The Deuce," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Madam Secretary," "Smash," "Law and Order: SVU," "Frasier," "Ed," and "Remember W.E.N.N." (SAG Award nomination). Web: "Submissions Only," "Indoor Boys" (Indie Series Award).

Javier Muñoz (Carlos) is an actor and activist whose impressive body of work spans theater, film and television. Javier is best known for starring as "Alexander Hamilton" in the cultural-phenomenon musical Hamilton on Broadway for two years, after Lin-Manuel Miranda departed the show (and was his alternate prior to that). He got his break starring as "Usnavi" in In the Heights on Broadway, also created by Miranda. On the TV sides, he's appeared on "Shadowhunters," "Blindspot" and "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee." Recent theater credits include The New Englanders at MTC and the starring role in the North American premiere of Stephen Lloyd Helper's A Sign Of The Times. He will soon voice a lead character in the Disney Jr. animated series, "Eureka!" Javier currently appears in the MTV Films feature, Three Months, and recently starred in the indie feature, Monuments, by Jack Newell, which took home several awards on the festival circuit. Next up, he'll appear in Love Reconsidered, opposite Sophie von Haselberg and Colton Haynes. Javier is also an outspoken activist for LGBTQ+ rights and a Global Ambassador for (RED), which fights to end HIV/AIDS. Muñoz was honored with the prestigious OUT100 "Breakout of the Year" award in 2016, as well as the Howard Ashman Award by the Gay Men's Health Crisis (GMHC). Javier now serves on the Board of GMHC.

Ellen Fitzhugh (Book & Lyrics) Musicals: With the inimitable Harold Prince: Grind with Larry Grossman, Diamonds and Paradise Found; Herringbone with Tom Cone and Skip Kennon; Big Blonde with Kennon, developed at Playwrights Horizons and The Public Theater; Paper Moon with Marty Casella and Grossman; Muscle with James Lapine and William Finn; book and lyrics to Los Otros with Michael John LaChiusa, directed at the Mark Taper by Graciela Daniele and at Everyman Theater by Noah Himmelstein. Other: two lyrics within Adam Guettel's Myths and Hymns; additional lyrics for Anthony Newley's Chaplin; songs for sequels of The Brave Little Toaster with Finn; title song for MGM's That's Dancing with Grossman and Henry Mancini; songs for Disney's The Great Mouse Detective with Grossman and Mancini. Member of Dramatists Guild. Emmy, Drama Desk, and Tony nominated.

Michael John LaChiusa (Music) Broadway: five Tony noms; The Wild Party, Marie Christine, Chronicle of a Death Foretold. Off Broadway: First Daughter Suite, Giant, Queen of the Mist, Bernarda Alba, See What I Wanna See, Little Fish, Hello Again, First Lady Suite. Regional: The Gardens of Anuncia, Rain (The Old Globe), Lovers and Friends (Chautauqua Variations) (Lyric Opera of Chicago, Send (who are you? I love you) (Houston Grand Opera). Revues: La La LaChiusa (Joe's Pub), Hotel C'est L'Amour (The Blank Theatre), Heartbreak Country (Jazz at Lincoln Center). Awards: Obie Award, Gilman and Gonzalez-Falla Award, Kleban Prize, two Daytime Emmy Awards.

Noah Himmelstein (Director) In the 2021/2022 season, Noah directed the world premiere of Deborah Zoe Laufer's Rooted (Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park); Thornton Wilder's The Skin of Our Teeth; Heather McDonald's An Almost Holy Picture (NY Times Pick, Streaming) - both at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre and Sondheim/Lapine's Into the Woods thru-out Maryland's Symphony Woods (Young Artists of America). Recent: Chelsea Marcantel's Everything is Wonderful (Philadelphia Theatre Company); the world premieres of Andrew Lippa's I Am Anne Hutchinson (Strathmore with Kristin Chenoweth) and I Am Harvey Milk (Lincoln Center, Strathmore, San Francisco, LA & Denver); Daniel Zaitchik's The Costume (Inner Voices); the world premiere of Jonathan Tolins's The Forgotten Woman (Bay Street Theatre); Los Otros; Everything is Wonderful; Karen Hartman's The Book of Joseph; and JB Priestley's An Inspector Calls (Everyman); Harris Doran, Jason Schafer & Art Bacon's Bleeding Love (Fredericia Theatre, Denmark); Sara Cooper's Things I Left On Long Island (NYFringe). New York Philharmonic (Young People's Concerts series: The Harlem Renaissance), Lincoln Center American Songbook and American Opera Projects. Asst. Director: Golden Boy (LCT). Upcoming 2022: Karen Hartman's The Lucky Star (59E59 Theaters) and the premiere of his debut film, ShirtTugger. Noahhimmelstein.com

J. Oconer Navarro (Music Director) recently conducted Caroline, Or Change on Broadway. Los Otros marks his fifth collaboration with MJLC: First Daughter Suite, Rain, The Diary of Dominick Dunne, The Gardens of Anuncia. Favorites: ART, The Guthrie, Paper Mill Playhouse, The Old Globe, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, the Kennedy Center, the Public, Playwrights Horizons, Lincoln Center Theater. A Jonathan Larson Award Winner, J. is a composer/lyricist; his newest work, Breathe, premiered at NYU-Tisch, where he is Head of Music and Vocal Performance (New Studio on Broadway). He is Composer-in-Residence at the Church of Saint Paul the Apostle NYC, and his liturgical music is sung worldwide. @joconernavarro

Paulette Haupt (Artistic Director) Co-founder and Artistic Director for the National Music Theater Conference at the O'Neill Theater Center from 1978 to 2017. Under her leadership, the early works of Kirsten Childs, Jeanine Tesori, Andrew Lippa, Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Tan Dun, Duncan Sheik, Steven Sater, and Lin-Manuel Miranda were developed at the Conference. For over three decades she was music director/conductor of operas and musicals, including productions of Savage Land at the Kennedy Center, Once Upon a Mattress on an extensive tour of India and Sri Lanka, The Music Man in Beijing, China, and numerous works nationwide. Ms. Haupt was associate conductor for the Grammy nominated recording of Joe Masteroff and Edward Thomas' Desire Under the Elms. She served as a Tony Nominator from 2009 to 2012, and for PREMIERES she has commissioned, developed, and produced new works since 2001 and initiated the INNER VOICES series in 2008. Los Otros is Premieres' seventh production of INNER VOICES.

For more information: www.premieresnyc.org