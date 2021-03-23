Wake Up With BWW 3/23: COMPANY Confirms Broadway Return, Lena Hall's OBSESSED Series Returns, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Watch: COMPANY Confirms Broadway Return with New Promo Video

In a new promo video, Company has revealed that it will be returning to Broadway! The show was previously set to open on Broadway on March 22, 2020 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, but never officially opened due to the pandemic shutting down theatres on March 12, 2020. . (more...)

2) Kate Wetherhead Joins Creative Team of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical as Co-Book Writer, Joining Previously Announced Paul Rudnick

Kate Wetherhead, creator of the series "Submissions Only," author, director and Broadway actress, is writing the book for the new musical The Devil Wears Prada with playwright Paul Rudnick. Kate Wetherhead is the co-creator, writer, director and star of the online comedy 'Submissions Only'.. (more...)

3) Frankie J. Grande, John Riddle, Marla Mindelle & More Star in Virtual Premiere of Céline Dion Musical Comedy TITANIQUE

Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price and the streaming platform Stellar have announced that Titanique - the new musical send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion - will give global audiences a virtual concert preview of the show before it hits the New York City mainstage.. (more...)

4) Actors Equity Will Host Town Hall to Discuss Safety Guidelines and Reopening Plans

Actors Equity has responded to a recent petition from several members of the Broadway community, asking for a town hall to discuss the path to reopening.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Berlioz's La Damnation de Faust Starring Susan Graham, Marcello Giordani, and John Relyea, conducted by James Levine. Production by Robert Lepage. From November 22, 2008. Tune in here!

- Tonight's episode of Stars in the House celebrates Women's History Month with guest host Krysta Rodriguez welcomes guests Kathryn Gallagher, Mandy Gonzalez and Nina LaFarga. Tune in at 8pm here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Lena Hall's Obsessed Concert Series Returns April 9 with the Music of Heart

Lena Hall's popular Obsessed series is back on April 9 at 7pm EST celebrating the band Heart! Songs include Barracuda, Alone, What About Love, Magic Man, Heartless, Even It Up, and more.

This bare and intimate show invites the audience to a private zoom room where they can participate, ask questions, or even request songs. Unlike other streaming shows you are invited to interact which lends itself to a more personal and social experience. VIP tickets get you into the private Zoom room with Lena, for video interaction, polls, games, and much much more.

What we're watching: Live It Up with HADESTOWN to Celebrate the Arrival of Spring

To celebrate the first day of spring on March 20, as well as the anniversary of Hadestown's first Broadway preview, we're raising our cups to the season and heading way down with some clips from the show.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!