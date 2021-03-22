VIDEO: Live It Up with HADESTOWN to Celebrate the Arrival of Spring

Train comes a-rollin' (clickety-clack) to herald the return of Spring as the goddess Persephone makes her way back to the human world in Anaïs Mitchell's Tony Award-winning Best Musical Hadestown.

Once she's livin' it up on top, the Earth comes back to life, bringing with it all the hope, abundance, and celebration so sorely missing throughout the cold, dark days of winter.

To celebrate the first day of spring on March 20, as well as the anniversary of Hadestown's first Broadway preview, we're raising our cups to the season and heading way down with some clips from the show.

Learn more about the intertwining Greek myths that make up the Hadestown tale here.

Happy First Day of Spring!

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The principal cast is led by Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, and Patrick Page alongside Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Kimberly Marable, and Ahmad Simmons. The full also includes swings Malcolm Armwood, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton, and Khaila Wilcoxon.