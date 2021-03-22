Actors Equity Will Host Town Hall to Discuss Safety Guidelines and Reopening Plans

Click Here for More Articles on NYC Updates

Actors Equity has responded to a recent petition from several members of the Broadway community, asking for a town hall to discuss the path to reopening.

The letter was signed by many well-known Broadway performers, including Stephanie J. Block, Rachel Bay Jones, Karen Olivo, Ali Stroker, Aaron Tveit, Eva Noblezada, Rob McClure, Ato Blankson-Wood, Robyn Hurder, Emily Skinner, Brandon Uranowitz and Max von Essen, The New York Times reports.

According to a post on Medium, Equity will host a virtual event to discuss safety protocols.

The post outlined some guidelines that Equity has included in its ever-updating guide, with the most recent being approved at-home COVID tests.

Guidelines will continue to change and evolve as vaccinations become more readily available. Equity has asked the state to prioritize arts workers for vaccines as capacity restrictions were lifted on some venues.

