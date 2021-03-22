Kate Wetherhead Joins Creative Team of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical as Co-Book Writer, Joining Previously Announced Paul Rudnick

Click Here for More Articles on THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA

Kate Wetherhead, creator of the series "Submissions Only," author, director and Broadway actress, is writing the book for the new musical The Devil Wears Prada with playwright Paul Rudnick.

Ms. Wetherhead has joined the creative team for The Devil Wears Prada, which has an original score with music by Elton John (Disney's The Lion King, Billy Elliot) and lyrics by Shaina Taub (Twelfth Night at the Public Theatre.) The company is led by the Tony Award-winning director, Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County), book co-writer Paul Rudnick, music supervisor Nadia DiGiallonardo (Waitress, Pippin), and choreographer James Alsop (Beyoncé).

Kate Wetherhead is the co-creator, writer, director and star of the online comedy "Submissions Only," as well as co-author of the Jack & Louisa book series for Penguin Workshop. As an actor, Ms. Wetherhead has appeared on Broadway in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Legally Blonde. She has numerous Off-Broadway and regional credits including The Other Josh Cohen (Drama Desk nomination), Hurricane Diane and Ordinary Days.

"I am thrilled and honored to have joined the Prada team," said Ms. Wetherhead, and "I can't wait to help bring this iconic story to Broadway, and beyond."

"I'm delighted to have Kate Wetherhead onboard to add such a talented voice to this exciting, much-awaited project and delicious property," said Paul Rudnick.

Director Anna D. Shapiro said, "From the beginning, the Prada team has been incredible. To now be able to add Kate, who is both an extraordinary writer and a musical theatre genius, is more than I could have dreamed. Kate adds a deft and original touch to this iconic work and it's been a joy watching her make it her own."

The producers Kevin McCollum and David Furnish said, "Kate is an incisive, intelligent, and hilarious writer. We are thrilled that she has joined this already illustrious group of artists. We can't wait to open our show in July of 2022 in Chicago."

Recently, The Devil Wears Prada creative team met in Carmel, Indiana for a writer's retreat hosted by Discovering Broadway, Inc., which exists to create a safe environment for artists to create Broadway bound musicals.

The Devil Wears Prada will play a pre-Broadway, world premiere engagement July 19, 2022 - August 21, 2022, at Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre.

The Devil Wears Prada is based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Fox 2000 Pictures. The musical is produced by Kevin McCollum and Rocket Entertainment and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

Andy, an ambitious young writer in New York City, lands a job at Runway, a prestigious fashion magazine. Trying to survive under her stylish yet terrifying boss, Miranda Priestly, Andy finds herself caught between the dreams she thought she wanted and the cost of what that reality brings. The Devil Wears Prada is a joyous, funny, and - of course - ultraglamorous new musical about navigating life's runway to discover where you're meant to be.

The Devil Wears Prada was released in cinemas in June 2006 and went on to gross $326 million worldwide. Lauren Weisberger's original novel spent six months on The New York Times bestseller list.

Photo credit: Deborah Lopez