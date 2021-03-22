Watch: COMPANY Confirms Broadway Return with New Promo Video

In a new promo video, Company has revealed that it will be returning to Broadway! The show was previously set to open on Broadway on March 22, 2020 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, but never officially opened due to the pandemic shutting down theatres on March 12, 2020. An official resume date for Broadway shows has yet to be announced.

Check out Company's promo below!

Bobbie, I've got something to tell you ?? Company will be back on Broadway, and you're all invited #WaitForUs #CompanyBroadway #BroadwayWillBeBack pic.twitter.com/7aykVqfQQt - COMPANY (@CompanyBway) March 22, 2021

The production is directed by Marianne Elliott.

The full principal cast for Company includes Katrina Lenk as Bobbie, Patti LuPone as JoAnne, Rashidra Scott as Susan, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Matt Doyle as Jamie, Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Christopher Sieber as Harry, Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Kyle Dean Massey as Theo, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J.

At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, "The Ladies who Lunch," "Being Alive," "Side by Side," and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."

Though Broadway does not having an official reopening date, it was recently announced at a press conference held by New York governor Andrew Cuomo, that arts and entertainment venues holding less than 10,000 people would be allowed to reopen at 33% capacity beginning April 2.