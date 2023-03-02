Wake Up With BWW 3/2: DANCIN' Begins Previews, Casey Likes Joins BACK TO THE FUTURE, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Casey Likes has joined the cast of Back to the Future: The Musical on Broadway as "Marty McFly". Likes joins Roger Bart as "Doc Brown" and Hugh Coles as "George McFly". The production begins performances on Friday, June 30, 2023 and officially opens on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre.

Constantine Maroulis will lead the New York premiere of Rock & Roll Man, a new musical celebrating the life of the legendary Alan Freed. The musical will open this June at New World Stages, where Maroulis first starred in Rock of Ages!

An all new Stranger Things play is headed to the West End! STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW, a new play written by Kate Trefry, will receive its world premiere in late 2023 at the Phoenix Theatre.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Plus, we're wishing a happy first preview to Bob Fosse's Dancin', which begins performances tonight on Broadway!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Connecticut College Students Refuse to Perform INTO THE WOODS in Protest; Demand President Resigns

by Team BWW

Students at Connecticut College in New London have been occupying several buildings on campus since Sunday evening. This comes after college president Katherine Bergeron canceled a fundraising trip to the Everglades Club in Palm Beach, Florida. The club 'has been accused of racist and antisemitic actions' reports CT Public.. (more...)

Breaking: Casey Likes Joins Roger Bart in BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Casey Likes will star as "Marty McFly" in the Broadway production of the 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical.. (more...)

Constantine Maroulis to Star in New Musical ROCK & ROLL MAN at New World Stages in June

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The New York premiere of Rock & Roll Man, a new musical celebrating the life of the legendary Alan Freed, starring Constantine Maroulis as Freed, will open this June at New World Stages, Stage 3. See how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Audra McDonald, Jessie Mueller, Jeremy Jordan & More to Perform in P-Town This Summer

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Mark Cortale, the Producing Artistic Director of Provincetown's Art House Theatre, has announced a glittering season of music and comedy superstars for this summer of 2023. See the full lineup and how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch the SPIRITED AWAY: LIVE ON STAGE Film Trailer

by Michael Major

The stage play is based on Hayao Miyazaki's animated feature and is adapted and directed by Tony Award-winner John Caird, Honorary Associate Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, who gained international acclaim for adapting and directing the world premiere of the landmark production Les Misérables. Watch the new video trailer now!. (more...)

World Premiere of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Will Open in the West End This Year

by Stephi Wild

Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW, a new play written by Kate Trefry, will receive its world premiere in late 2023 at the Phoenix Theatre in London's West End, directed by Stephen Daldry with co-direction by Justin Martin. . (more...)

Busy Philipps Joins MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical as Mrs. George

by Michael Major

She's not like a regular mom, she's a cool mom! Busy Philipps has joined the Mean Girls film adaptation as Mrs. George, Regina George's mother. Phillips joins the previously announced Jenna Fischer, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows, Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, and Christopher Briney.. (more...)

Bebe Neuwirth to Guest Star on FRASIER Revival on Paramount+

by Michael Major

Bebe Neuwirth will return to the role of Dr. Lilith Sternin for the Frasier revival on Paramount+. She will appear in the series as a guest star, reuniting with her onscreen partner Kelsey Grammer, who is returning as Frasier Crane. Neuwirth originated the role on the series in 1986.. (more...)

Video: SWEENEY TODD's 26-Piece Orchestra Comes To Life! Get A First Look!

by A.A. Cristi

The Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford is on the way! Below, get a first peek at the show's astounding 26-piece orchestra conducted by Tony Award-winner Alex Lacamoire! See the video here!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

- Bob Fosse's Dancin' begins previews tonight. Meet the cast here!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!