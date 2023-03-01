Breaking: Casey Likes Joins Roger Bart in BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway

Lead Producer Colin Ingram together with Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale have just announced that Casey Likes (Almost Famous: The Musical) will star as "Marty McFly" in the Broadway production of the 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, Back to the Future: The Musical.

Likes joins the previously announced Tony Award winner Roger Bart as "Doc Brown" and Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles as "George McFly," who are reprising their acclaimed performances from the original West End production. Back to the Future: The Musical begins Broadway performances Friday, June 30, 2023 and officially opens Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Casey Likes first emerged as a bright talent destined to be a part of the future of musical theater when he was named a finalist at the 2019 Jimmy Awards. He recently made his Broadway debut starring in the new musical Almost Famous.

This morning, he was introduced by Bob Gale (co-writer of Back to the Future film trilogy) as Broadway's "Marty McFly" in the middle of Times Square, as he emerged from a DeLorean LIVE on ABC's Good Morning America.

Marty McFly is a rock 'n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back to the Future: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode." Bob Gale is the co- creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, music direction by Ted Arthur and casting by Tara Rubin.

Hugh Coles is appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The Producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance with this production.

The critically acclaimed West End production of Back to the Future: The Musical has been seen by 800,000 people to date, broken Adelphi Theatre box office records and recently extended to July 23, 2023. The production won the Best New Musical Olivier Award as well as multiple WhatsOnStage Awards and a Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. Back to the Future: The Musical had its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House on March 11, 2020 and officially opened in London on September 13, 2021.

The Original Cast Recording of Back to the Future: The Musical is available now from Sony Masterworks Broadway in all formats, including vinyl.

Back to the Future the film was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as "Marty McFly" and Christopher Lloyd as "Dr Emmett Brown." The film grossed $360.6 million at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today's money).

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is produced by Colin Ingram, Donovan Mannato, Tom Viertel/ Steven Baruch/ Marc Routh/ Richard Frankel, Hunter Arnold, Playing Field, Robert L. Hutt, Ivy Herman/Hallee Adelman, Teresa Tsai, Bob McLynn, Gavin Kalin, Kimberly Magarro, Crush Music, Universal Theatrical Group, Sony Masterworks, Augury, Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, in association with Neil Gooding Productions, Ricardo Marques, James L. Nederlander. Bespoke Theatricals serves as General Manager.

Watch the Good Morning America announcement here:

BIOGRAPHY

CASEY LIKES (Marty McFly) just made his Broadway debut in Almost Famous The Musical as 'William Miller' starring alongside Solea Pfeiffer and Chris Wood. Created and written by Cameron Crowe and directed by Jeremy Herrin, this adaptation of the 2000 film chronicles an adolescent's experience touring with an up-and-coming band when given a chance to write a story for Rolling Stone. He will next be seen as 'Gene Simmons' in the Neil Bogart biopic Spinning Gold that will be released on March 31, 2023 and as 'Richie Shepard,' the leading role in MGM's feature Dark Harvest. Previous film credits include Everything Must Go, where he portrayed a young Will Ferrell. TV credits include the recent Crypt TV and Facebook Watch series The Birch, as well as National Geographic's American Blackout. As a filmmaker, he has won awards for the direction of his films Seriously and How to Romance, including the top prize in the Arizona Student Film Festival. His latest two self-produced films Thespians and I Got You can be seen on YouTube now. At the age of 17, Likes won the ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Award for "Best Lead Male" and was a finalist in the 2019 High School Musical Theatre Awards, AKA The Jimmy Awards.