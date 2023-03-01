VIDEO: Watch the SPIRITED AWAY: LIVE ON STAGE Film Trailer

The trailer for SPIRITED AWAY: Live On Stage has been released. The new live capture was filmed during the hit production's 2022 run at the historic Imperial Theatre in Tokyo, Japan.

SPIRITED AWAY: Live On Stage will screen in theaters in April 23 and 27. Find screenings and purchase tickets here.

The stage play is based on Hayao Miyazaki's Academy Award®-winning animated feature and is adapted and directed for the stage by Tony Award®-winner John Caird, Honorary Associate Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, who gained international acclaim for adapting and directing the world premiere of the landmark production Les Misérables.

GKIDS will release two separate filmed performances of the production, starring Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi, double-cast as the lead heroine Chihiro. Character actor Mari Natsuki, who voiced the sorceress Yubaba and her twin sister Zeniba in the original motion picture, returns to her original role, accompanied by voice actor Romi Park. They are accompanied by a star-studded cast of Japan's finest actors.

SPIRITED AWAY: Live On Stage was created in association with Studio Ghibli, and presented by Toho Co., Ltd. The deal was negotiated between GKIDS and Toho.

Watch the new trailer here:



