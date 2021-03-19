Wake Up With BWW 3/19: IN THE HEIGHTS Moves Up Release Date, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Hamilton officially opened this week in Sydney, Australia at the Lyric Theatre. Go behind the scenes and backstage with the cast as they get ready for their big night in this new video!

The upcoming In The Heights film adaptation has moved up its hotly anticipated release date to June 11, 2021. The film will be available to watch in theaters and on HBO Max.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) New York Sports Venues Holding 1500+ Indoors or 2500 Outdoors Will Re-Open in April

As vaccine rollout continues, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today the latest re-opening news. . (more...)

2) ANYTHING GOES Starring Megan Mullally Moves Opening to July 2021

ANYTHING GOES, today announced it will open this summer at London's Barbican Theatre from Friday 23 July for a strictly limited 12 week season until Sunday 17 October. The musical will star Emmy & SAG Award winner Megan Mullally and Tony, Olivier & BAFTA Award winner Robert Lindsay. The musical was previously slated to begin performances in May.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Jackie Hoffman Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

On March 18 (2pm ET) Richard Ridge chatted with Broadway funny lady Jackie Hoffman, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, March 21 (3pm and 8pm).. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Backstage Live with Richard Ridge returns today at 2pm. Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today, his special guests are Michael James Scott, Ashley Brown, Josh Strickland and Kissy Simmons.

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia Starring Joyce DiDonato, Juan Diego Flórez, Peter Mattei, John Del Carlo, and John Relyea, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Production by Bartlett Sher. From March 24, 2007. Tune in here!

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm for a THE WEST WING Reunion! "What's next?" A "West Wing" Reunion! Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Richard Schiff, Josh Malina, Mary McCormack, Janel Moloney, Melissa Fitzgerald, and more will leave their White House duties behind to come together for an evening of fun and reminiscing.​

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're watching: Doctors Remix HAMILTON to Raise COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness

A group of doctors from Vacaville, CA are raising public awareness of the safety of COVID-19 vaccines with a little help from Hamilton.

The group, who call themselves Vax'n 8, have rewritten the iconic show tune, "My Shot" to encourage people to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

According to the group, they spend months working on the remix, which chronicles the devastating impact of the pandemic alongside useful information about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Glenn Close, who turns 74 today!

A six-time Academy Award nominee, Close recently starred in the title role of the film adaptation of Meg Wolitzer's bestselling novel, The Wife, with Jonathan Pryce and Christian Slater for Swedish director Bjorn Runge.

Close reprised her Tony Award-winning role in Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Sunset Boulevard in a new production at the London Coliseum in the Spring of 2016. For that performance she won a London Evening Standard Award and was nominated for an Olivier Award. The full production, starring Close, opened on Broadway this February, for an exclusive limited engagement.

Close made her feature film debut in George Roy Hill's The World According to Garp, earning her awards from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and the National Board of Review as well as her first Academy Award nomination. She was subsequently Oscar-nominated for The Big Chill, The Natural, Fatal Attraction and Stephen Frears' Dangerous Liaisons.

Close received her sixth Academy Award nomination in 2012, along with Golden Globe and SAG nominations, for Albert Nobbs. She wrote the screenplay with (Man Booker prize-winning novelist) John Banville.

Her recent film appearances include What Happened to Monday, The Girl With All the Gifts, Wilde Wedding and the upcoming comedy Father Figures. Her film credits include Richard Marquand's Jagged Edge, Barbet Schroeder's Reversal of Fortune, Franco Zeffirelli's Hamlet, István Szabó's Meeting Venus, Ron Howard's The Paper, Stephen Herek's 101 Dalmatians, Kevin Lima's 102 Dalmatians, Wolfgang Petersen's Air Force One, Robert Altman's Cookie's Fortune, Rose Troche's The Safety of Objects, Merchant Ivory's Le Divorce, Chris Terrio's Heights, Rodrigo García's Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her and Nine Lives, Evening, Low Down, 5 to 7, Anesthesia, The Great Gilly Hopkins and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Close made her theatre, and Broadway, debut in Harold Prince's revival of Love for Love. Her theater credits include The Crucifer of Blood, The Singular Life of Albert Nobbs (Obie Award), Barnum (Tony nomination) and Tony Awards for her performances in The Real Thing and Death and the Maiden, both directed by Mike Nichols. In London, she reteamed with the director of the original Sunset Boulevard stage production, Trevor Nunn, in his Royal National Theatre revival of A Streetcar Named Desire. She returned to Broadway for the 2014 revival production of Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance.

Upcoming, Close will reprise her role in Sunset Boulevard's film adaptation!

