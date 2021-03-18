IN THE HEIGHTS Film Release Date Moved Up to June 11

Click Here for More Articles on IN THE HEIGHTS Movie

The upcoming In The Heights film adaptation has moved up its hotly anticipated release date to June 11, 2021. The film will be available to watch in theaters and on HBO Max.

The film's director, John M. Chu. tweeted the news tonight, writing, "Surprise. We coming to Theaters one week earlier!!! There has been so much demand since our trailer release this week that we decided to get it out to you sooner. Let's gooooooooooooo!!!! See you soon. JUNE 11th 2021."

"In The Heights" was originally scheduled to be released on June 26, 2020, before moving to June 18, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week two new trailers dropped for the film, along with six new posters and three new production stills!

The In the Heights film was written by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) directed the movie-musical. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders produced.

The film stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Marc Anthony as Sonny's Father, Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Piraguero.

The Tony Award-winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS features music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The show opened on Broadway production in March 2008 and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four: Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations. It won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album and was also nominated for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.