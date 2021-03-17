Wake Up With BWW 3/17: SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK Returns, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

1) Breaking: Public Theater's Shakespeare In The Park Will Return for Summer 2021 with Jocelyn Bioh's MERRY WIVES

Hope is on the horizon in the New York theatre, as the Public Theater has just announced that Shakespeare in the Park, which plays outdoors at Central Park's Delacorte Theatre will return this summer.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Liza Minnelli and Joan Collins Sing an Impromptu Duet Accompanied by Michael Feinstein

Liza Minnelli recently celebrated her 75th birthday! Michael Feinstein has shared a video from Liza's birthday celebration of Liza and Joan Collins performing an impromptu duet of 'Just in Time' from the musical Bells Are Ringing.. (more...)

3) THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY Will Resume Performances Off-Broadway in April

Dunder Mifflin is reopening for funny business. The Office! A Musical Parody, the unauthorized send up of the hit TV series has announced it will be among the first Off-Broadway shows to resume in-person performances in New York City.. (more...)

4) Constantine Maroulis, Laura Bell Bundy, Frankie Grande & More Will Take Part in ROCK OF AGES Reunion Concert

Here they go again! The cast has just been announced for the one-night only, bi-coastal livestream jamfest Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 8:00PM ET, available exclusively on Stellar.. (more...)

5) Lin-Manuel Miranda Announces New Book IN THE HEIGHTS: FINDING HOME

Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced that he will be releasing a new book, In the Heights: Finding Home! The book, which will be published on June 22, 2021, has reunited Miranda with Jeremy McCarter, co-author of Hamilton: The Revolution, and Quiara Alegría Hudes, the Pulitzer Prize-winning librettist of In the Heights, and screenwriter of the film.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Donizetti's Anna Bolena Starring Anna Netrebko, Ekaterina Gubanova, Tamara Mumford, Stephen Costello, and Ildar Abdrazakov, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Production by Sir David McVicar. From October 15, 2011. Tune in here!

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm for a HEAD OVER HEELS Reunion! Original Broadway Cast members reunite including Bonnie Milligan, Peppermint, Alexandra Socha, Andrew Durand, Jeremy Kushnier, Rachel York and Tom Alan Robbins.​

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're watching: The Late Bob Avian Talks 'Dancin' Man' in Final Interview

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this year, Broadway choreographer Bob Avian, known best for his work with Michael Bennett, passed away at the age of 83, but not before one final interview. Watch below as the beloved song and dance man chats with Island City Stage about his book, 'Dancin' Man', just a week before his death.

What we're listening to: Listen to Jeremy O. Harris, André Holland, Corey Stoll, Estelle Parsons & More in THE MS PHOENIX RISING Podcast Mini-Series

Playwrights Horizons is presenting The MS Phoenix Rising, a serial dark comedy fiction podcast created by writer Trish Harnetiaux (Tin Cat Shoes, How to Get into Buildings) and director KATIE BROOK (Dr. Ride's American Beach House, How to Get Into Buildings), launching today (March 16). In this six-episode saga presented as part of Playwrights Horizons' celebrated Soundstage podcast, viral marketing, cruise ship culture, late capitalist angst, neocolonial tourism, secret romance, and Theater of the Absurd merge on a path whose destination is catastrophe.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!