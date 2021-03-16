THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY Will Resume Performances Off-Broadway in April

Dunder Mifflin is reopening for funny business. The Office! A Musical Parody, the unauthorized send up of the hit TV series has announced it will be among the first Off-Broadway shows to resume in-person performances in New York City (at 33% capacity) beginning on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 7:30PM - continuing on in its open-ended run in the Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street).

The cast will soon be announced. The production originally opened in the Fall of 2018 but came to halt on March 15, 2020 - one full year ago - just as the Coronavirus pandemic was declared and small entertainment venues closed.



The Office! A Musical Parody is reopening at The Theater Center with numerous safety precautions, upgrades and protocols in place:

-Everyone who works in the building (actors, stage managers, dressers, technicians, treasurers, house managers and ushers) will all be fully vaccinated.

-Everyone entering The Theater Center must wear masks and follow social distancing protocols. All audience members and staff will wear masks at all times. The Theater Center has worked with Ticketmaster to create an easy-to-use contactless ticketing service as well contact tracing.

-Newly installed ten Atmosair Matterhorn 1002 "Air Scrubbers," an innovative Bi-polar ionization system that will catch and kill contaminants in the air throughout the entire complex. It is the same system used by NASA and many hospitals across the country. These units fill the venue with hospital grade air that captures and neutralizes viruses, bacteria, and VOC's as they happen in real time.

-Added Sensedge Air Quality monitors on each floor so patrons can check the quality of the air throughout the space when they first enter the lobby.

-Upgraded its HVAC filters to utilize MERV13 filters.

-Staff are following all the CDC and NYDOH guidelines for hourly and daily deep disinfection cleaning.

-Covid Compliance Officers are on staff to ensure safety protocols are in place and adhered to at all times.

-All audience members will be seated in "pods" with the people they came with. Each pod is socially distanced from the next.

-Building capacity limits will always be posted in plain sight and followed accordingly to state and local guidelines.





The Office! A Musical Parody features a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith, music by Assaf Gleizner and direction and choreography by Donald Garverick. Scenic designer is Josh Iacovelli, lighting designer is Alex Stevens, sound designer is Matthew Fischer and costume designer is Dustin Cross.



Bob and Tobly McSmith are best friends who have created too many parody musicals over the last 15 years including: FRIENDS! The Musical Parody (New York, Las Vegas, US and UK tour); The Office! A Musical Parody (New York and US Tour); Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical (NYTimes Critics Pick), Katdashians! The Musical, 90210! The Parody Musical! (New York and Chicago); Showgirls! The Musical Parody (New York, San Francisco); Full House! The Musical Parody (Starring Perez Hilton), Love Actually! The Parody Musical (New York, upcoming US tour), and The Office! A Murder Mystery Parody: Who is the Scranton Strangler? They are hard at work on their next musical: Sopranos: On Ice! A Figure Skating Parody.



The Office! A Musical Parody plays in the Jerry Orbach Theatre at The Theater Center, 210 West 50th Street in New York City.