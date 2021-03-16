Lin-Manuel Miranda Announces New Book IN THE HEIGHTS: FINDING HOME

Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced that he will be releasing a new book, In the Heights: Finding Home! The book, which will be published on June 22, 2021, has reunited Miranda with Jeremy McCarter, co-author of Hamilton: The Revolution, and Quiara Alegría Hudes, the Pulitzer Prize-winning librettist of In the Heights, and screenwriter of the upcoming In the Heights film.

This new book will give readers an inside look at the decades-long creative life of In the Heights, offering untold stories, essays, lyrics to Miranda's songs-complete his annotations, newly commissioned portraits and never-before-seen photos from backstage, the film set and more.

For more information and to pre-order the book, CLICK HERE!

Winner of the 2008 Tony Award for Best Musical.

Welcome to the kind of musical that comes around once in a generation. A musical that builds on the best traditions of theater while forging into fresh new territory. A musical about the importance of home, family and finding where you belong.

IN THE HEIGHTS tells the universal story of a vibrant community in Manhattan's Washington Heights - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.