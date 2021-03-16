Breaking: Public Theater's Shakespeare In The Park Will Return for Summer 2021 with Jocelyn Bioh's MERRY WIVES

Hope is on the horizon in the New York theatre, as the Public Theater has just announced that Shakespeare in the Park, which plays outdoors at Central Park's Delacorte Theatre will return this summer. A statement from the theatre reads:

"We have spent the last year getting ready. We have been producing new work, and preparing a safe return. We've grieved, Zoomed, innovated, supported our communities, and connected our city. We've gathered brilliant artists to imagine summer under the stars in Central Park and are planning a return of Free Shakespeare in the Park beginning July 6 through August 29, with MERRY WIVES, a fresh and joyous adaptation, by Jocelyn Bioh, of Shakespeare's MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR directed by our Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director Saheem Ali.



"Set in South Harlem amidst a vibrant and eclectic community of West African immigrants, MERRY WIVES will be a celebration of Black joy, laughter, and vitality. A New York story about the tricks of the heart, performed in the heart of the City.



In partnership with City officials, health and safety experts, and with our theatrical unions, the performance schedule, safety protocols, and free ticket distribution details will be forthcoming over the next several weeks."

Last summer's cancelled season was to include RICHARD II and AS YOU LIKE IT.

Since 1962, over five million people have enjoyed more than 150 free productions of Shakespeare and other classical works and musicals at The Delacorte Theater. Conceived by founder Joseph Papp as a way to make great theater accessible to all, The Public's Free Shakespeare in the Park continues to be the bedrock of the Company's mission to increase access and engage the community.

Photo Credit: Steve Brown