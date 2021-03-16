Constantine Maroulis, Laura Bell Bundy, Frankie Grande & More Will Take Part in ROCK OF AGES Reunion Concert

Here they go again! The cast has just been announced for the one-night only, bi-coastal livestream jamfest Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 8:00PM ET, available exclusively on Stellar.

Tickets are now on sale to the general public. Early bird pricing of $27 ends on March 21. Ticket purchasers will have the option of watching the concert live and/or on demand for an additional 24 hours.

The concert features a "supergroup" of Rock of Ages stars from across the globe including Tony Award Nominee Constantine Maroulis (Original Off-Broadway, Broadway, & First National Tour cast; "American Idol"), Tony Award Nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Original L.A. cast;, Legally Blonde: The Musical, "Anger Management"), TV & Broadway star Frankie Grande (Broadway & Hollywood cast; "Big Brother"), TV star & recording artist Willam (Original LA cast; "Ru Paul's Drag Race"), film star & comedian Dan Finnerty (Original LA cast; Old School, The Hangover), Emmy Award Nominee Dot-Marie Jones (10th Anniversary Production; "Glee"); TV & stage star Tom Lenk (Broadway cast; Cabin in the Woods, "Transparent"), stage star Andre Ward (Original Off-Broadway & Broadway cast; The Producers, Something Rotten), West End stage star Amy Louise Pemberton (West End production; Jersey Boys), Broadway star James Snyder (Original LA cast; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Tony Nominee Kerry Butler (Broadway cast; Beetlejuice, Mean Girls), James Carpinello (Original Broadway cast, "Gotham", "The Blacklist"), Amy Spanger (Original Broadway cast; Chicago, Kiss Me Kate), Adam Danheisser (Original Off-Broadway & Broadway cast; Beetlejuice, Fiddler on the Roof), Lauren Molina (Original Broadway cast; "The Skivvies," Desperate Measures), Michele Mais (Original L.A., Off-Broadway & Broadway cast), Callandra Olivia (Rock of Ages Hollywood cast), Matt Wolpe (Hollywood & 10th Anniversary cast; Finding Neverland) and Regina LeVert (Hollywood cast; Frozen Live). Additional cast members will be announced shortly.

Also making an appearance in the concert are Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, who starred in the Broadway production of the musical, Rock of Ages book writer Chris D'Arienzo, and acclaimed musician Dave Gibbs who created the show's original music arrangements.

Conceived and written by Chris D'Arienzo, who also co-directs with Tony Award Nominee Kristin Hanggi, Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert will feature live performances of the greatest hits of the 1980s, like you've never heard them before - blasting worldwide right off the legendary Sunset Strip itself, from the Rock of Ages Hollywood stage at The Bourbon Room, with special surprise performances from New York City. The night will be tailormade for audiences yearning to stream at the top of their lungs - whether a long-time fan, or someone just lookin' for "nuthin' but a good time" to break up a year of zoom meetings. In-home pyro kits sold separately (...by Walmart).

Rock of Ages had its world premiere in January 2006 at The Vanguard Hollywood nightclub in Los Angeles, where it played a six-week engagement before opening a limited run at The Flamingo in Las Vegas in May 2006. The musical made its New York debut in October 2008 at New World Stages, starring Tony Award Nominee Constantine Maroulis, before transferring to Broadway and opening to widespread critical acclaim at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in April 2009. The musical moved to the Helen Hayes Theatre on March 24, 2011, where it continued its triumphant run for another four years, grossing $129 million and breaking the theater's box office record ten times. Most recently, Rock of Ages opened a 10th Anniversary Production at New World Stages in NYC and an immersive, experiential, and acclaimed production at the newly built Bourbon Room called Rock of Ages Hollywood, starring Frankie Grande and the late Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero, who tragically passed away from Covid-19 mere weeks after live productions suspended performances in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

In addition to being a bona fide hit on Broadway, Rock of Ages played the Las Vegas Strip at The Venetian Resort; the open seas on Norwegian's cruise ship The Breakaway; and the open road with four U.S. National Tours. Internationally, the show was also a runaway success in Toronto, Australia, London's West End, on a U.K. tour, and has licensed productions in Mexico, Sweden, Korea, Japan, The Philippines, and more. In 2012, Rock of Ages hit the silver screen as a major motion picture starring Tom Cruise.

In the spirit of the vital #SaveOurStages movement that has risen during the Covid-19 pandemic, this concert event directly supports our nation's most vulnerable venues experiencing catastrophic revenue loss during this time of suspension for live arts. Partner performing arts centers and regional theaters across the nation can sell concert tickets to their subscribers and single ticket buyers, ahead of the general public on-sale, and keep a portion of proceeds from those sales to support their future programming. The concert producers are continuing discussions with theater companies and music venues around the country that are interested in promoting the show to their lists.

Current national theatrical partners for Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert include:

Stephens Auditorium at Iowa State University (Ames, IA)

Broadway In Hollywood (Los Angeles, CA)

Nederlander Concerts

Hennepin Theatre Trust (Minneapolis, MN)

Durham Performing Arts Center (Durham, NC)

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall (Sarasota, Fl)

Mayo Performing Arts Center (Morristown, NJ)

Broadway Theatre League of Utica (Utica, NY)

Playhouse Square (Cleveland, OH)

Starlight Theatre Kansas City (Kansas City, MO)

The Grand Theater (Wausau, Wisconsin)

Overture Center for the Arts (Madison, WI)

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus