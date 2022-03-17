Wake Up With BWW 3/17: Broadway-Bound BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' Casting and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Bob Fosse's Dancin'

Today's top stories include casting for the Broadway-bound production of Bob Fosse's Dancin'! The production will premiere at the Old Globe, with choreography by Fosse and direction by Wayne Cilento.

Plus, 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' from Encanto will be performed at the Oscars, Equity returns to in-person auditions, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Cast & Creative Team Announced for Broadway-Bound BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Old Globe has announced the cast and creative team for the Broadway-bound musical Bob Fosse's Dancin', with choreography by Bob Fosse and direction and musical staging by Tony Award-winning choreographer Wayne Cilento (Broadway's Wicked and The Who's Tommy).. (more...)

'We Don't Talk About Bruno' from ENCANTO Will Be Performed at the Oscars

by Michael Major

'We Don't Talk About Bruno' is performed by Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the cast of Encanto. Songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda is also nominated for Best Original Song for 'Dos Oruguitas.' If he wins, Miranda will become the youngest person to win an EGOT at 37.. (more...)

Actors Equity Will Return To In-Person Auditions

by Stephi Wild

For now, holding in-person auditions will be up to the employer. The Equity audition centers are not open, and employers will be responsible for managing all aspects of the audition process. Masks will be required except when actively auditioning, and you'll be required to provide proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID test. . (more...)

VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Ariana DeBose Reunite in Conversation

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Lin-Manuel Miranda & Ariana DeBose discuss the first time they met during Bring Bring It On: The Musical, their recent projects including West Side Story, tick, tick...BOOM! and Encanto, plus more! . (more...)

Photos: The Cast of POTUS: OR BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE Meets the Press

by Bruce Glikas

The cast and crew of Selina Fillinger's POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive, officially met the press yesterday as they gear up for their inaugural Broadway performance April 14.. (more...)

Video: First Look at THE LIFE Directed by Billy Porter at City Center Encores!

by A.A. Cristi

The production includes Jelani Alladin as Lou, Alexandra Grey as Queen, Antwayn Hopper as Memphis, Grammy nominee Mykal Kilgore as Young JoJo, Grammy Award winner Ledisi as Sonja, Erika Olson as Mary, Destan Owens as Old Jojo, and Ken Robinson as Fleetwood.. (more...)

VIDEO: The Aging Ingénue- Episode 5 | Resentment

by The Aging Ingénue

In today's episode: Claire sings a song to her younger self ... but, like, not in a meta way, or whatever. Starring Sara Jean Ford. Musical arrangement by Will Reynolds.. (more...)

VIDEO: Andrew Garfield Talks Cut 'Green Green Dress' Sequence in TICK, TICK...BOOM!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Garfield, and Alexandra Shipp discuss the cut 'Green Green Dress' sequence in tick...tick...BOOM! Andrew Garfield plays Jon, a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical.. (more...)

