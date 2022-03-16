Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Aging Ingenue
Click Here for More Articles on The Aging Ingenue

VIDEO: The Aging Ingénue- Episode 5 | Resentment

pixeltracker

Sara Jean Ford is 'The Aging Ingénue' in this six episode series.

Mar. 16, 2022  

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you a new web series, The Aging Ingénue. Directed by Cameron Dingwall and co-written by Sara Jean Ford and Cameron Dingwall, this 6-episode series will air every Wednesday exclusively here at BroadwayWorld.

In today's episode: Claire sings a song to her younger self... but, like, not in a meta way, or whatever. Starring Sara Jean Ford. Musical arrangement by Will Reynolds.

Click here to watch Episodes 1-4. Plus, tune in for a special panel featuring six leading ladies of Broadway (Ford, Kate Baldwin, Ashley Blanchet, Victoria Clark, Ali Ewoldt and Kate Reinders) as they discuss aging in the industry.

VIDEO: The Aging Ingénue- Episode 5 | Resentment
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs

From This Author - The Aging Ingénue