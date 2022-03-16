'We Don't Talk About Bruno' from ENCANTO Will Be Performed at the Oscars

Click Here for More Articles on Encanto

A new promo spot for the Oscar's has revealed that the broadcast will feature the first live performance of "We Don't Talk About Bruno," the viral hit song from Disney's Encanto.

The track, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, currently sits at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, after reigning at #1 for five weeks. "We Don't Talk About Bruno" is the only song from a Disney animated or live-action film to top the Hot 100 for multiple weeks.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" is performed by Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the cast of Encanto.

Songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda is also nominated for Best Original Song for "Dos Oruguitas" from the hit animated film. If he wins, Miranda will become the youngest person to win an EGOT at 37.

The new ad also teases the "biggest show opening in Oscars history," a tribute to 60 years of James Bond, and a 50 year celebration of the Oscars.

The Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

The star-studded lineup of Oscars presenters include Ruth E. Carter, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong'o, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Halle Bailey, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry. Tracee Ellis Ross, and Yuh-Jung Youn. The ceremony will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes.

Watch the "We Don't Talk About Bruno" music video here: