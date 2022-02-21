Wake Up With BWW 2/21: Ariana Grande Visits WICKED on Broadway, and More!

Ariana Grande

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Ariana Grande visited Wicked on Broadway yesterday, and shared praise for the show's leads, Lindsay Heather Pearce and Brittney Johnson, on her Instagram story, stating, "You were so very, very brilliant. Truly an honor to see and hug and hear and witness you both." Read more in our story below!

Plus, watch Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker discuss Plaza Suite on CBS Sunday Morning, and check out the premiere of new web series The Aging Ingenue, starring Sara Jean Ford, Vishal Vaidya, Ashley Blanchet, and Will Reynolds.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

VIDEO: Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker Discuss PLAZA SUITE on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

by Marissa Tomeo

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica stopped by CBS Sunday Morning today to talk about their upcoming appearances in the Broadway revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite at The Hudson Theatre.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch the Premiere of New Web Series, The Aging Ingénue

by The Aging Ingénue

In today's episode: Claire gives a killer audition! ... but for which role? Starring Sara Jean Ford, Vishal Vaidya, Ashley Blanchet, and Will Reynolds.. (more...)

Ariana Grande Visits WICKED on Broadway

by Taylor Brethauer-Hamling

Ariana Grande shared praise for the show's leads, Lindsay Heather Pearce and Brittney Johnson, on her Instagram story, stating, 'You were so very, very brilliant. Truly an honor to see and hug and hear and witness you both. I am weeping!!!!!!!!!!!!! Still!!!!!! Words simply do not suffice. Everyone was so remarkable. I feel so deeply thankful to have experienced this this tonight. Floating!'. (more...)

VIDEO: Chanel Bragg Talks STICK FLY on Backstage with Richard Ridge

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he catches up with the director of the Repertory Theatre of St Louis' Stick Fly, Chanel Bragg.. (more...)

Margaret Styne, Wife of Deceased Broadway Composer Jule Styne, Passes Away

by Marissa Tomeo

In a joint statement from producers Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis, and David Banani, as well as director Michael Mayer, the post, tweeted at 11:54am on Friday, reads, 'Rest in peace, Margaret Styne. Over the years, Margaret Styne has always been a passionate, advocate, supporter, and colleague to all of us working on Funny Girl.' . (more...)

Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Announces Award Winners

by Marissa Tomeo

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE Local 706) announced winners of its 9th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Awards, presented by HASK Beauty, in 23 categories of film, television, commercials and live theater. The gala was held on Saturday night, February 19, 2022, before a live audience at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. It was also livestreamed to an audience of millions worldwide. . (more...)

Premiere Los Angeles Dance Company Searches for Two Dancers For Upcoming Projects

by Marissa Tomeo

Louise Reichlin & Dancers in unity with the Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers are set to hold dance auditions for upcoming projects. The premier Los Angeles dance company presents soulful, imaginative dance that takes audience members on a journey of self-discovery and is looking for one female dancer and one male dancer to augment their core dancers for projects through June 30. . (more...)

BWW Interview: Playwright Bernardo Cubria on Realizing THE PLAY YOU WANT & The Newborn He Wants

by Gil Kaan

The Road Theatre Company returns to live performances with the world premiere of Bernardo Cubria's THE PLAY YOU WANT March 1, 2022; the first of three plays performing in repertory. Michael John Garcés directs the cast of Peter Pasco, Chelsea Gonzalez, Natalie Llerena, Jonathan Nichols, Roland Ruiz, Christopher Larkin, Stewart J. Zully and Presciliana Esparolini. I had the chance to query Bernardo on THE PLAY YOU WANT and his other important upcoming projects.. (more...)

This Week's Call Sheet

Friday, February 25: Plaza Suite begins previews on Broadway

New Releases

Music:

2/25 - Spencer Day: Broadway by Day

Learn more at /upcoming.cfm.

Movies:

2/22 - West Side Story: Breaking Barriers

Learn more at /videos/.

Books:

2/24 - Pinter and Stoppard: A Director's View (2/24/2022)

2/24 - Best of Enemies

Learn more at /books/.

Broadway Birthdays

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Tyne Daly, who turns 76, and Christine Ebersole, who turns 69 today!

Tyne Daly

Tyne Daly most recently created the role of Katharine Gerard in the world premiere of Terrence McNally's Mothers and Sons at the Bucks County Playhouse. She appeared on Broadway, in London and in Washington, D.C. in McNally's Master Class. She recently portrayed Emma Goldman in Ragtime, Lady Bracknell in The Importance of Being Earnest and Judy Steinberg in It Shoulda Been You. Daly made her New York debut in 1966 in The Butter and Egg Man and her Broadway debut the next year in That Summerâ€"That Fall. She received the 1990 Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance as Madame Rose in Gypsy: A Musical Fable. Daly was nominated for the 2006 Tony Award for Rabbit Hole. In L.A. she has appeared in Ashes, Three Sisters, Gethsemane Springs and Come Back, Little Sheba. Daly's work as Mary Beth Lacey on "Cagney and Lacey" garnered her six Emmy nominations and four Emmy Awards. She earned two nominations and the Emmy for her work on "Christy" and six nominations and the Emmy for "Judging Amy." Nominated for five Golden Globe Awards, she has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and in 2011 was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame. Daly's theatrical films include John & Mary, The Enforcer, Telefon, Zoot Suit and The Simian Line. She recently filmed Basmati Blues with Donald Sutherland on location in India. Television films include "Intimate Strangers," "The Women's Room," "Larry," "The Entertainer," "Kids Like These," "Bye Bye Birdie" and "The Wedding Dress."

Christine Ebersole

Christine Ebersole joined the Los Angeles Opera Company, starring in Candide. Prior to her most recent Tony nominated performance as Elizabeth Arden in War Paint, Ebersole won the 2007 Tony Award for Outstanding Actress as Edie Beale in the acclaimed Tony nominated Broadway Musical Grey Gardens. Lauded with virtually every Off-Broadway theater award when it premiered at Playwrights Horizon, Grey Gardens moved to Broadway with every theater critic praising Christine's bravura performance. Christine won her first Tony Award for her role as Dorothy Brock in the acclaimed revival, 42nd Street. Other Broadway credits include Dinner at Eight (Tony nomination) Steel Magnolias, Gore Vidal's The Best Man, Camelot, Oklahoma! and On the Twentieth Century. Throughout her career, Christine has performed in celebrated concert halls including The Kennedy Center, Feinstein's/54 Below, Feinstein's at The Nikko as well as with The Pasadena Pops, The Boston Pops The New York Pops, the televised "Kennedy Center Honors" and "The San Francisco Symphony at Carnegie Hall" (2008 PBS Special). Film credits include Wolf of Wall Street, Tootsie, Amadeus, Black Sheep, DeadAgain, My Favorite Martian, My Girl II, and Richie Rich. On Television, Christine has been a regular on "Retired at 35," USA's hit TV series, "Royal Pains", appeared in "Boston Legal," "Law and Order, SVU," guest starring roles on "Lipstick Jungle" and "Cashmere Mafia" and played Samantha's aunt in ABC's "Samantha Who." Other TV appearances include a "Not Ready for Prime Time" player on "Saturday Night Live," Bette Midler's "Gypsy," "Mary & Rhoda," "Platinum" with Diana Ross, "Will & Grace," "Murphy Brown," and a recurring role on the WB series "Related" in addition to appearances on "The Today Show", "The View," and "The Colbert Report." Christine has released 4 CD's, including her CD celebrating Noel Coward and her latest CD, "Strings Attached."

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!