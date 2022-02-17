Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Click Here for More Articles on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

VIDEO: Chanel Bragg Talks STICK FLY on Backstage with Richard Ridge

Stick Fly runs through March 6, 2022 at the Repertory Theatre of St Louis.

Feb. 17, 2022  

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he catches up with the director of the Repertory Theatre of St Louis' Stick Fly, Chanel Bragg.

In the show, which opens tomorrow, February 18 and runs through March 6, the LeVay family's annual summer vacation to Martha's Vineyard is thrown into a state of disarray by long-standing tensions, sibling rivalries and a drunken game of Scrabble. This Outer Critics Circle Nominee for Outstanding New Broadway Play explores class, race and generational dynamics through the eyes of a modern African-American family.

Click here for tickets to Stick Fly and learn more about Chanel and the show below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


From This Author - Backstage With Richard Ridge