Wake Up With BWW 2/2: Leslie Odom, Jr. to Return to Broadway, Tony Eligibility, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include Leslie Odom, Jr. returning to Broadway in Purlie Victorious! Plus, the Tony Awards Administration Committee has determined the eligibility of 20 Broadway shows for this upcoming awards season, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Trans Non-Binary Performer Justin David Sullivan of & JULIET Withdraws From Tony Awards Consideration

by BWW Staff

trans non-binary performer Justin David Sullivan, who is currently starring as May in the Broadway production of & Juliet, has withdrawn from consideration for the Tony Awards rather than compete in a gendered category.. (more...)

Tony Awards Administration Committee Determines Eligibility of 20 Broadway Shows

by Stephi Wild

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met to confirm the eligibility status of twenty Broadway productions for the 2022-2023 season, including Into The Woods, Kimberly Akimbo, A Beautiful Noise, Ain't No Mo', 1776, and more. . (more...)

Video: Full Cast and Creative Team Announced for NEW YORK, NEW YORK; Plus Watch a New Trailer!

by BroadwayWorld TV

The full cast and creative team has been announced for the brand new Kander & Ebb musical, NEW YORK, NEW YORK. Plus, check out a new trailer of the cast in action!. (more...)

School Production Of 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Canceled: 'Not Family-Friendly'

by Team BWW

The Cardinal Schools Board of Education has canceled a spring production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee after deeming the musical 'not family-freindly.'. (more...)

Leslie Odom, Jr. Will Return to Broadway in PURLIE VICTORIOUS: A NON-CONFEDERATE ROMP THROUGH THE COTTON PATCH, Directed by Kenny Leon

by Nicole Rosky

Tony & Grammy Award winner and Academy & Emmy Award nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. will star in the new Broadway production of the classic American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by the legendary Ossie Davis.. (more...)

Interview: Jonathan Groff Reveals How Filming KNOCK AT THE CABIN Was Similar to Theatre

by Michael Major

Jonathan Groff is hitting the big screen in M. Night Shyamalan's latest film, Knock at the Cabin. Watch a video of our interview with Groff ahead of the film's premiere, discussing how their filming process was similar to theatre, returning to the psychological thriller genre, and the important representation that is featured in the film.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein & Zoë Wanamaker in PICTURES FROM HOME

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at photos of Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker in Pictures From Home at Studio 54 on Broadway.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!